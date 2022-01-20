Patterson boys’ soccer (12-0-1) has reached new heights being ranked #2 in the entire Sac-Joaquin section behind Whitney (Rocklin), #11 in the state, and #43 nationally.
“This team is super talented and coachable. That doesn’t come around often. Usually there’s a piece missing, offense, defense, or something, and you have to put together what you got. This is also one of the biggest group of seniors I’ve had,” said Patterson boys’ soccer head coach Luis Torres.
That experience has been key to Patterson’s success and the Tigers have an impressive resume that includes two wins of top 15 teams in the Sac-Joaquin section (Central Valley & Weston Ranch of Stockton) and shootout win over CIF Central section #6 Clovis West (Fresno).
Last Wednesday’s win over Central Valley (4-1) and Friday’s win over Atwater (3-0). The teams win over Central Valley made Patterson lead in the CCC standings two game over the Hawks. The Tigers shutout win over Atwater clinched a season sweep and was the sixth clean sheet of the season.
“We’ve been playing better defensively, we should be able to get more clean sheets,” said Torres.
Even with the all the attention and recognition this historic season is getting Torres remained focused on one goal at a time.
“I personally don’t pay too much attention to it, but players are talking about it. All I worry about with them is [winning] league and having the number one seed to have the most home games.”
Patterson boys’ soccer remaining schedule: Tomorrow @ Merced 3:15 p.m., January 26 v. Golden Valley 6 p.m., January 28 v. El Capitan 5:30 p.m., February 2 v. Buhach Colony 5:45 p.m., February 4 @ Central Valley 5:45 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Patterson girls’ soccer took some tough love from head coach about their defense, and they responded by only giving up a single goal in this past week’s games.
“Defensively we did a great job keeping Atwater from scoring. Our keeper did an outstanding job, and we were able to finish our opportunities,” said Patterson girls’ soccer head coach Temo Arteaga.
They tied Central Valley at one last Wednesday, and on Friday they earned a season sweep over Atwater (5-0), powered by a four-goal performance from Arionna Imhoff.
Patterson is in prime position to win their way into the league title, with head-to-head matchups against all three teams still mathematically alive.
“Our mindset is to forget about the past and let’s look at the next upcoming game. From now on we look only at our next opponent. New game might give us different results. If we continue to play how we played Friday, same energy and mentality. We had small mental breakdowns but other than that we played a really good game,” said Arteaga.
Patterson’s remaining schedule: January 26 @ Golden Valley (second) 5:30 p.m., January 28 @ El Capitan (first) 3 p.m., February 2 @ Buhach Colony (Last) 5:30 p.m., February 4 v. Central Valley (fourth) 5:45 p.m.
