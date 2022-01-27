Boys’ soccer remain undefeated and closing in on league title; girls soccer primed to make playoff surge

It was business as usual for Patterson boys’ soccer. They improved to 13-0-1 as they defeated Merced 3-1 last Friday evening, despite facing unpredictable field conditions.
“It’s difficult sometimes because we play really well in our stadium. We’re able to move the ball really well and sometimes the grass conditions at most of these facilities are not the best especially because its winter,” said Patterson boys’ soccer head coach, Luis Torres.
Merced had a chance to gain momentum in the second half, after a red card was called on Patterson’s Alejandro Melesio for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity. The Bears would get a free kick because of the foul but couldn’t capitalize as Merced’s Lorenzo Jorgenson missed the free kick and gave possession back to Patterson.
“That was good for us because after that they didn’t attack us much, that kind of changed momentum,” said Torres.
Patterson would put the game away with a header from Rafael Villasenor in the closing minutes of the game securing the 3-1 win.
Patterson has now won four straight games v. Merced and have won their last 13 CCC games. The Tigers final three games are tomorrow v. El Capitan 5:30 p.m., February 2 v. Buhach Colony 5:45 p.m., February 4 @ Central Valley 5:45 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Patterson girls’ soccer has gone from a team that was struggling to stop opponents to a team that has only allowed one goal in their last three games, including last Friday’s 2-0 win over Merced.
“We have improved a little defensively. I think we are working more as a unit rather than separate identities on the field,” said Patterson girls’ soccer head coach, Temo Arteaga.
Patterson’s late season surge has the team in position to make a great playoff push, and they can make a statement in tomorrow’s game against league front runner, El Capitan in Merced at 3 p.m.
Although coach Arteaga is pleased with his teams’ defensive effort, he sees that they can play even better than they are now. “We still need to be better at defending movement of the ball and physicality. It’s something other teams [El Capitan] do well. We need to match their physicality and staying with our runners and not get caught ball watching.”
Patterson still has an outside shot at the league title, but they will need El Capitan to lose the remainder of their games, but a strong showing could possibly get them a home playoff game.
“Hopefully we can get high enough to be able to host. I think the girls deserve it as well as the program.”
Following the El Capitan game, Patterson girls’ soccer will finish the regular season February 2, @ Buhach Colony 5:30 p.m., and February 4, v. Central Valley 5:45 p.m.
