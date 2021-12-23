Boys’ soccer save undefeated season; girls tie Golden Valley in a shootout

Patterson boys’ soccer remain undefeated and improve to 9-0 as they erase a 1-0 halftime deficit against Golden Valley Friday night, capturing the victory 3-1.
“We were caught flat and not marking the guy (calling out) early, like the last three goals scored on us,” said head coach Luis Torres.
It was a tale of two halves as the Tigers looked like a different team from the first half. It appeared they took Golden Valley’s best shot and Patterson had too much offense for the Cougars to handle. The Tigers scored three goals off the legs of Johan Mendoza, Sebastian Gomez, and Matthew Aldana in a seven-minute span in the second half before the game was called early due to player sustaining a concussion midway through the half.
“Eventually we broke them down after so many tries,” said Torres.
Patterson didn’t have nearly as much trouble putting away Merced 7-0, as they had a 4-0 lead halfway through the first half.
“We knew they were missing a few guys and you can tell from the first five minutes, we wanted to score early, and keep the clean sheet. That was our biggest goal and we accomplished that.”
The clean sheet (shutout) is the Tigers fourth of the year. Coach Torres is a PHS alumni and former goalie (2006-10), sometimes coaches must remind players they were in their position at one point.
“I told them, me and one of the other coaches are alumni and we’re both goalies. I told them if you keep more clean sheets than we did, we’ll give you a pair of gloves or something like that. That’s going to keep them motivated at the same time make it fun with friendly competition.”
Patterson’s next game January 5 when the team travels to El Captain (5-1-1) at 3 p.m. The Gauchos only loss is to Atwater 2-1 on December 15.
Having two weeks to prepare and having a common opponent is a huge boost in Patterson’s game plan as the Tigers own a 4-2 win over Atwater on December 8.
“It helps a lot because they tend to run the same playing system for the most part. For us it will be a challenge because we will be missing two starters, but the guys are really focused and holding each other accountable for practices. Even through the holidays they are taking it serious.”
Patterson girls’ soccer defeat Merced 5-2 and tied Golden Valley 5-5 on Friday, Lisette Gregoris scored four goals against Golden Valley. Just like the boys team they have two weeks off from game action and their next game will be at home against El Capitan at 5:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.