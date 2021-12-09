Boys’ soccer win tourney crown at Pitman; girls place fourth at Sierra

Patterson boys’ soccer remain undefeated (6-0) after playing four games in two days in a weekend tournament at John H. Pitman High School in Turlock.
“Overall, the tournament was a success. We only had two non-league games before the tournament and we needed to clean up little mistakes,” said boys soccer head coach Luis Torres.
On Friday they defeated Weston Ranch (Stockton) 4-1 and Johansen 3-0. “Going into Friday the guys stepped it up a lot and were able to put away a lot of goals,” said Torres.
Their two games on Saturday were a lot tighter, as they outlasted Edison (Stockton) and won a 1-0 defensive battle. “Edison was good, but we held it down and finally scored a goal after their goalie kept them in the game for a while.”
In the championship game they played Clovis West and both offenses didn’t get in the score column until the second half. Patterson was down 2-1 in the final six minutes of the game when Sebastian Gomez scored the game tying goal forcing a shootout. Patterson won the penalty kick shootout 11-10 to secure the win and stay undefeated.
That win makes the best six game start from the program since 2013 when the team started 9-0, and now the team will be stepping into league play the reminder of the season.
“Because it was a tournament style like FIFA you kept playing better teams as you win. It has definitely prepared us for the season [league]. It has shown us what we can do and the very few things we can improve on. To be honest the current team can go very far as long we stay levelheaded, it’ll be a great year.”
Upcoming games: December 15 v. Merced 5:45 p.m.
The girls’ soccer team competed in a tournament at Sierra in Manteca and placed fourth. They started the tournament just as hot as the boys defeating Bear Creek 1-0 and Weston Ranch 8-2, highlighted by a five-goal performance from senior striker Arionna Imhoff against Weston Ranch.
“I think we performed well enough. We were able to compete as a team, which is the ultimate goal,” said girls head coach Temo Arteaga.
Their Saturday games went the opposite of Friday. They were shutout by host school, Sierra 4-0, and lost the third-place game to Gregori on penalty kicks.
“We gave ourselves a change to win games and I hope the team is ready to play with physical teams. If we continue to improve every game, we have a strong chance of making the playoffs. We are still learning how to play with each other and how to work together,” said Arteaga.
Upcoming games: December 10 v. Ripon (tournament game) 9:40 a.m. at Turlock Complex, December 11 TBA, December 13 @ Downey 5:45 p.m., December 15 @ Merced 3:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.