Bruno Suniga Olguin, Sr., 95 of Patterson passed away Monday, October 25th at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock.
Mr. Olguin was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico and a resident of Patterson for 52 years. He was a farm laborer for many years and volunteered for the National Guard.
Mr. Olguin is survived by his sons, Lalo Olguin, Bruno Olguin, Jr., Paulino Olguin, Daniel Olguin, Eliasar Olguin; daughters, Janie Ruiz, Hilda Olguin, Ani Olguin Green, Diana Olguin Cruz, Sylvia Olguin and Delia Olguin Kalua; brothers, Goyito Olguin and Jose Olguin; sisters, Maria Luisa Olguin and Adela Olguin; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Enedina Garcia Olguin; brothers, Carlos Olguin and Bertolome Olguin.
Services are private.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
