Tuesday, June 13 at 4:10 a.m. Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Emergency Dispatch received a call for an unknown person inside of a residence on the 1300 block of Beaver Creek.
While deputies were responding to the report, a second call came in. The reporting party told dispatch that there was a confrontation between a neighbor and an unknown subject, later identified as Bradley Askew, 24, taking place on the 1300 block of Snake Creek Drive.
Deputies located a male matching the description given by witnesses in the area of Skimmer Drive and Cliff Swallow Drive.
Through investigation deputies were able to locate approximately 15 vehicles in the area that had been burglarized. Property owners were contacted by deputies for the identification of items found in the possession of Askew.
Askew, identified by SCSO as a resident of San Francisco, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center on charges of robbery of an inhabited dwelling, possession of stolen property, burglary, and resisting arrest.
