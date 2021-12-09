A couple of weeks before the 8th Annual Hot Cocoa Family Fun Walk/Run and Trees and Wreaths in the Park were scheduled to take place the Soroptomists were shocked to find that the storage facility containing all of our event items had been broken into and all of the equipment stolen.
All of the items that have been purchased, donated and collected over the years including our PA system, custom-made electrical equipment necessary for use in North Park for trees and wreaths, reusable wreaths, baskets, and décor are gone.
We chose to wait until after the events to make this announcement so that we could keep our attention focused on what mattered, holding these events for our community. We love and care about our community and while there may have been some delays due to the theft we were able to hold the holiday events that we all look forward to every year.
Everything that the Soroptomists use to hold events throughout the year will need to be replaced and we ask for your support and patience as we rebuild so that we can continue to support our community through the various events throughout the year.
Special thanks goes out to Don and Jinell, because of them we were able to keep our word and the light up the town with the Trees and Wreaths in the Park; John and Joanne Marci for securing the trees and sponsoring a mile of the Hot Cocoa 5k; Don and his wife of Progressive Electric; Heidi Vento; Blues Floral and Café; Best Friends Pet Resort; Patterson Financial; Patterson Lions Club; and Hoobler Insurance; Chris Harr, Lowes in Tracy; Keith Thoming, Home Depot Tracy.
We are always looking for new members and volunteers. If you’d like to get involved or if you’d like to donate, please call Juanzette Hunter 209-892-6657.
Thank you Patterson community for coming together and making these events great!
Juanzette Hunter
Soroptomist of Patterson
