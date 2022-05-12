“As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good, to bring it about that many people should be kept alive, as they are today.” – Genesis 50:20
The above scripture is just one of many passages in the Bible that contain the simple yet powerful two word, six letter statement, “but God.”
When you see this statement, you can be assured that it is a game changer. Time and time again throughout Scripture, people faced impossible situations; situations that spelled out destruction, despair and even death. However, when God is involved, He takes an impossible situation and makes it possible. He turns destruction into prosperity, despair into joy and death into life.
The interesting thing about it, is that you can see this happen throughout the Old and New Testaments. This is who God is and what He does.
Hebrews 13:8 says, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” In other words, if He worked miracles in impossible situations in the past, then He can and will do the same thing in our present day and will continue to do so in the future.
Many of us are facing difficult and/or impossible situations. People may have even come against you simply to cause you harm. Take heart and remember what Jeremiah 29:11 says, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
God has a purpose and plan for your life. Even though others may have planned out to destroy us or cause us harm, God plan for our lives is a whole lot great than man’s plan. It is up to us to embrace God’s plan for our lives and live our life accordingly.
By bringing God into the equation, the “script is flipped”. The same way that He took Joseph’s life and unfortunate situations and used it for good, He can do the same with your life.
It is said that only God can turn a mess into a message, a test into a testimony, a trial into a triumph and a victim into a victory!
As long as you have breath in your lungs, it is never too late to add “but God” to your life story.
By Pastor Israel “Ezy” Ulibarri, Family Christian Center. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
