In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus was asked a question that was stunning in its audacity. Matthew 21:23 says, “And when he was come into the temple, the chief priests and the elders of the people came unto him as he was teaching, and said, By what authority doest thou these things? and who gave thee this authority?” While this question was audacious when directed toward Jesus, it also revealed a truth about education. The act of teaching implies authority. In current times, it seems a similar question should be asked regarding who is teaching the youth of America. By whose authority are they teaching?
• The Reward - Children are God’s gift to parents! Psalm 127:3 says, “Lo, children are a heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward.” The dictionary describes a heritage as “something reserved for one.” God gives children to parents, and parents alone. God has never granted the state (or any other entity) a claim to children. Only in extreme circumstances should a society step in to rescue a child from negligent or abusive parents. God also describes the fruit of the womb as his reward to parents. A reward is described in the dictionary as “something given in return for service, merit, hardship, etc.” Children are God’s reward to a home. Any God-fearing culture will recognize a child as the charge of his parents.
• The Responsibility – Since God is the creator of children and the One Who gives them to parents, He is the One Who gives the authority to teach them. The Bible says in Galatians 4:1,2, “Now I say, That the heir, as long as he is a child, differeth nothing from a servant, though he be lord of all; But is under tutors and governors until the time appointed of the father.” The family, under the leadership of the father, should determine who teaches their children, what they teach their children, and how long their children are taught. In Deuteronomy 6:6,7, God instructs parents to teach their children, “And these words, which I command thee this day, shall be in thine heart: And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children.” In Matthew 28:19,20, God also instructs the church to teach. It says, “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations . . . Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you.” A wise father will have his family and children under the instruction of a Bible-believing church. However, while God instituted government and gave them a specific role, He never grants the government authority to teach. As an interesting side note, the U.S. Constitution never gives the government any role in education. Early in American history, schools were established by local families collaborating to hire a teacher. The accountability was local and to the parents of the students. America would be wise to return the job of teaching to homes and churches. Those are the institutions with God’s authority to teach.
n By Pastor Timothy Benefield Sr, Golden Valley Baptist Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
