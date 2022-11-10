Cabinet changes and improved oversight for PJUSD

Significant changes in the superintendent’s cabinet have resulted in Patterson High School Principal Dave Smith filling in as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for Joe Silveira, while Silveira serves as the Interim Assistant Superintendent of Educational services, a position previously held by Veronica Miranda. Miranda was reassigned to the preschool program in September.
Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services, Jeff Menge, tendered his resignation on October 28, and his chair was vacant during the meeting. In a statement from Dr. Gauna, all questions regarding business services are to be forwarded to Director of Fiscal Services, Sandra Madera.
“One of the things that has been particularly important for us is to really have a firm that only charges us as needed to help us identify how we are doing business in terms of our bidding for construction projects, et cetera,” said Dr. Gauna. “One of the things I noticed is there have been some missteps that we have been providing and so what this organization does is provide the oversight that we need to ensure that everything is being done properly…Full disclosure, we were doing bids that were not being multiple bid. There's items that needed to be improved upon so as I continue to peel the onion and find different areas that need improvement we will be reaching out to different sources to keep us honest.”
The board voted to approve measure M: The retention of Orbach Huff + Henderson (OHH) to represent and guide the district legally in connection with the procurement for goods, services, real property and public works contracts. Typically, these actions are the responsibility of the assistant superintendent of administrative services.
Gauna quoted Patterson resident Yvonne Reynolds saying that the district has a responsibility to the community to ensure that all funds are being properly utilized. Earlier in the meeting Reynolds spoke to the board about a payment of $312,000 identified as DW Custodial Supplies that was paid as impact fees to the City of Patterson.
“No one on the board even thought to question it,” said Reynolds. “...[The board] is responsible for making sure that these funds are being used properly in the school district.”
Patterson Proud
Dave Smith introduced the Patterson Proud award winners.
“Every month we like to recognize individuals that go above and beyond for our students and our district,” said Smith.
Classified Patterson Proud Award recipient, Bryant Cruz was introduced by Director of Technology for PJUSD, Nicholas DePauw.“It is an honor to present the [Patterson Proud] award to Bryant Cruz,” said DePauw. “He is a fantastic employee who has done a great job helping our students, taking on [computer] repairs, visiting classrooms and taking extra time needed to make sure [students and staff] understand how to use their devices.”
Certificated Patterson Proud Award recipient, Ms. Judy Jenkins was introduced by Principal of Walnut Grove Elementary, Mrs. Adriana Corona-Duran.
“Ms. Jenkins is inspiring, passionate, diligent and committed,” said Corona-Duran. “...She inspires all students to reach their highest academic potential and works to maximize their social and academic development.”
