On August 5, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued a state mandated public health order regarding visitation within all hospitals in California.
Effective Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, all visitors to Doctors Medical Center, Emanuel Medical Center and Doctors Hospital of Manteca must show proof of full vaccination or provide documentation of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entering our facility. Visitors may use either PCR testing or antigen testing as proof.
We ask that visitors to our hospitals have their proof of full vaccination or documentation of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours ready to show our staff upon entering the hospital. Examples of acceptable documentation include a valid and complete CDC vaccination card or electronic copy or a valid and complete vaccination record from the state registry.
Visitors of end-of-life patients are exempt from the vaccination and testing requirements.
Masks are still required for all visitors to Doctors Medical Center, Emanuel Medical Center and Doctors Hospital of Manteca.
This state order is keeping with our commitment to providing a safe environment for our patients, visitors, employees and the people of the communities we serve.
