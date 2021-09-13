California Gubernatorial Recall Election

The voting deadline to determine if Governor Gavin Newsom will remain or be removed from office is tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14.
The ballot asks two questions: “Do you want to recall Governor Newsom?”, and “If the governor is recalled, who do you want to replace him?”
If 50% or more vote “no”, the governor would remain in office.
If more than 50% vote “yes”, the governor would be removed from office and the person with the most votes would replace him.
Voters can vote on either one or both parts of the recall ballot.
You may return your ballot by mail as long as it’s postmarked by September 14.
Alternatively, residents who have not returned their ballot by mail or wish to vote in-person can take them to one of six ballot drop-off locations in Patterson.
- Patterson Joint Unified School District, 530 Keystone Boulevard
- Patterson Library, 46 North Salado Avenue
- Savemart, 1035 Sperry Avenue
- Patterson City Hall, 1 Plaza Circle
- Grayson United Community Center, 8900 Laird Street
Same day voter registration is still available at the PJUSD, Patterson Library, and Grayson UCC voting centers.
If visiting a voting center please remember to wear a mask as Stanislaus County Public Health currently requires the use of masks indoors.
Hours of operation and drop-box availability vary, visit https://caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov/ for a full list of voting locations, drop-box availability, and hours of operation.
