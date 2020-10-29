California Highway Patrol Modesto receives grant to fight impaired drivers

Funding for enhanced enforcement of impaired driving comes from the Office of Traffic Safety.
Of the 103 field offices, Modesto and Riverside were the only two to receive grants.
“With a proactive approach to raise awareness and eliminate driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs, we can continue to reduce the number of crashes occurring in Stanislaus County,” said CHP Captain Shane Ferriera, Commander of the Modesto Area office. “This grant keeps the momentum going by removing impaired drivers from public roadways.”
Between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018, CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System recorded 248 people injured and killed in collisions involving impaired drivers.
Enhanced enforcement patrols will take place with a particular focus on Interstate 5 and State Routes 4, 33, 99, 108, 132, 165, and 219. Unincorporated roads of Stanislaus County within CHP Modesto’s jurisdiction will also see increased enforcement.
While alcohol remains the greatest cause of DUI crashes, CHP supports efforts to raise awareness that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” Noting that prescription medication and marijuana can cause impairment on their own or in combination with alcohol.
The Stanislaus regional campaign began on October 1, 2020, and will end on September 30, 2021.
