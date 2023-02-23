California senate recognizes National Almond Day

Today, the senate unanimously passed a resolution presented by Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil to proclaim February 16 as California Almond Day. If you eat an almond anywhere in the world, there's an 80% chance it was grown in California, and if you are in US, that figure rises to 100%.
"The importance of the almond industry in our state cannot be understated," explained Alvarado Gil "as a whole it employs 110,000 Californians and contributes $9.2 billion annually to our economy."
Almond consumption continues to rise as the versatile nut gains popularity as a nutritious protein source. Consumers are increasingly turning to almond milk, almond butter and almond flour as a healthy alternative to other protein sources.
"On California Almond Day, we celebrate the almond growers, farmworkers, processors and other industry members, including the bees, who collectively make the almond industry one of the most successful and innovative in the country," added Alvarado-Gil
The bill was coauthored by Senator Ashby, and Assembly Members Alanis and Flora.
