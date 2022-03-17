Guadalupe ‘Lupita’ Salazar, a candidate for California State Assembly District 22, visited Patterson on the evening of March 10, connecting with citizens in the dining area of Salt and Pepper at 201 S El Circulo Ave.
For around ten minutes Salazar was interviewed by Instagram account freedomfighterspatterson, answering questions about her campaign and views. For the remainder of her time at the restaurant she spoke with citizens who had come about anything from vaccine mandates to water usage.
In the interview Salazar explained her motivation for running for state assembly. “I see that there’s a complete imbalance in our legislation. There is a lot of party politics on every side. There’s dirty money, there’s big money, and it plays a huge role in what we’re seeing happen.”
Salazar stressed that one of her primary goals is to represent the people, rather than go along with party politics. “[I want] to be a real voice for our community,” she said. “We have a lot of bureaucracy.” She went on to say that the government is not discussing solutions that can be applied on a local level, but is making wide policies that don’t apply to many communities. “We really haven’t had the real representation we should have.”
She also discussed that she won’t be accepting donations from lobbyists trying to pass freedom-restricting bills, but instead she’ll be directly representing the people.
Another goal she would pursue in office is filling all her staff positions with people from the district. “I don’t want anyone who’s politically groomed, career politician, political climber. I want to make sure I have people with me that are open to dialogue.”
If she wins, one of Salazar’s major objectives will be to help other candidates that represent the people get into office. In the Instagram interview, she said, “I believe it’s impossible to address the issues here, in this district, if we’re being overpowered by districts from the bay area and southern California.”
Patterson resident Yvonne Reynolds organized the meet and greet, this being her third such event to organize. “I’m just trying to help others in our community meet some of the people that are running for state office,” she said, “so that they can put a face with a name and be able to come and ask people questions, so that they know who is representing us in Sacramento.”
Reynolds also mentioned that Salt and Pepper has been a big part of making the events happen all three times. “They’ve been very supportive as a small business in our community to host each gathering so that people can come and support a small business, meet a candidate, [and] gather with other people that are trying to learn more about the candidates that are running.”
If you have any questions or comments for Salazar, she can be reached by phone, 209-895-9234, online at www.salazarforassembly.com, Instagram and Facebook at salazarforassembly, and her email is salazar4assembly@protonmail.com.
