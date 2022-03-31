Calling all late bloomers

A new season, a fresh start. If you’ll look around you, you will notice some trees have already produced leaves, flowers have begun to sprout - in other words springtime is here. Springtime, to me, is just absolutely beautiful and breathtaking.
Let us take note of the date, March 20th, which is pretty much the official day for springtime in California. You will see that we are well into the twelfth day of the season, which means, spring is in full swing. Exciting! However, not all trees are at full bloom. One such tree is the Chinese pistachio, of which there are plenty in the City of Patterson.
At this point in this sermon, I would like to speak about the late bloomer trees just a bit. There’s nothing to be ashamed of, for the tree I mean. I’ve noticed along with the trees which have fully bloomed, there are some - stragglers as some might call them - which have not quit produced leaves.
The trees are not sick, they have not died. Pay no mind, they will bloom. They’re what you call, “late bloomers.” Late bloomers don’t change the fact that springtime is here. But wait a minute. Be patient, they will bloom, and the entire city will again be filled with life and flowers and green foliage just like we want it.
God spoke to me about a week ago, He said that I was beginning a new season.
In my life, ‘Ok,’ I thought. But not much had changed in the week or so after God had spoken to my heart concerning this matter - everything remained the same. This made me wonder a little. ‘Did God really speak to my heart or was I just hearing things?’
Not long after, I felt the Lord speak to me again.
I was speaking with a friend about what I felt the Lord had spoken to my heart. As we were talking about the seasons he said, “Look, it’s spring and some of the trees haven’t bloomed.” This really spoke to my heart, and in that moment, I realized that I was a late bloomer. It didn’t change the fact that I was in a new season in my life, it just meant that I needed to be patient and let God work because, guess what, you and I are like some of Patterson’s city trees - late bloomers.
No matter what, I want to encourage someone today who might be a late bloomer in life. Just keep believing. You’ll come around. Keep hoping and, most of all, be patient. The change will come.
Just like God said to me, ‘You’re just a late bloomer.” I want to say to you, you’re in a new season in your life. Be patient, you’re just a late bloomer. When it’s time for you to bloom, you will bloom. God bless you.
By Pastor Edward Jimenez, United Pentecostals of Patterson. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.