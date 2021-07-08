Cambridge Academies High School Equivalency Program (HEP) last week hosted not one, but two graduation ceremonies for students from two different classes who have met the requirements to obtain the equivalent of a high school diploma, for the classes of 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.
The HEP program is just one of the services and programs offered by Cambridge Academies, which also runs H.O.S.T. House and Naomi’s House, the men’s and women’s shelter, respectively.
The Modesto-based nonprofit also offers workforce development services and training, which assists both those seeking employment and program graduates with coaching and other services to help ensure success on the job. The workforce development program teaches “foundational employment skills to individuals who need and want to improve their lives and also to help existing employees advance in their place of employment,” per the organization’s website.
The HEP program is geared towards those “in need of a “hand up,” marginalized and minority communities, and for those wanting to improve their lives through personal development and education,” per the program’s website. Many of the students have overcome great challenges on their way to earning their diplomas.
Jesus Cardona, member of the HEP class of 2020-2021, is a good example. Growing up, he had to work to help support his family “from a very young age.” Although he is “grateful in every way for the family I was raised in,” his parents, he said, didn’t really expect him to complete his education, and when he realized he would not have enough credits to graduate from high school, he dropped out to work construction with his dad. He regrets not finishing school “back then, before life became more complicated with raising my own family and maintaining a full-time job,” he wrote an account of the impact the Cambridge Academies HEP program has had on his life.
But, like many students, Cardona’s path to a high school equivalency degree wasn’t without unexpected twists and turns.
Cardona originally became involved with the HEP program in 2018. “At first, I was very motivated, I was able to pass the first test and maintained a steady attendance. But then things began to get harder, first because every test requires fluent and skillful reading, and I had many years from not picking up a book. Then work changed and I had to look for a different job. Around that time, the worst obstacle happened. I suffered a serious work accident in which I broke both of my legs. All the sudden I became unemployed, and I was unable to carry out my daily work and responsibilities. I went through a period of depression in which I dropped out of high school for the second time.”
Ironically, the changes brought about by the pandemic actually made it easier for Cardona to attend classes. “My story took a turn for the better when in 2020, Cambridge Academies Carmen Moreno, reached out to my family once again,” he said. “This time with our kids home due to COVID-19, the easy access to Zoom classes, and the love and support of my wife I was finally able to pass my last four remaining exams.
“This achievement is for me a way to improve the future of my family and a way to inspire my children to always strive for better. The first step is always the hardest, but never the last… I am grateful with all my heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.