“Read devours pie-eating competition for 5th year in a row,” “The Black Hole claims another pie championship,” “12-year-old reigns as fiesta’s pie-eating champ,” “Record-setting history made at Pie Eating Competition,” “Alek ‘Black Hole’ Read wins 9th Pie Eating title.” Those are some headlines that will pop up if you google “Alek the Black Hole Read.” If you weren’t familiar with the name before, get familiar now. The Black Hole has won the Apricot Fiesta Pie Eating Competition for nine years in a row, and he’s looking for his 10th at this year's 50th Apricot Fiesta.
Since 2010, Read has devoured (the pun is most definitely intended) the competition at the Apricot Fiesta’s Pie Eating contest.
Here’s an excerpt from Read’s last competition in 2019 that was published in the Irrigator:
“Chants of ‘Black Hole’ could be heard from the crowd before finally erupting into roars, claps, cheers and whistles as Alek ‘The Black Hole’ Read was announced over the loudspeaker. Alek picked his head up momentarily and lazily lifted his hand to wave to the crowd. He was wearing a shy half-smirk and squinty eyes as the sun shone bright against his face. The countdown began, and while other contestants could be seen smiling in anticipation, Alek ‘The Black Hole’ Read rested his nose against the top layer of the freshly baked Sunblest Orchards’ Apricot Pie. It was almost as if Alek was meditating. What occurred after the countdown was nothing short of awe-inspiring. [No one stood a chance.]”
The fact of the matter is this: No one has been able to beat the Black Hole. No one. Even as an 11-year-old boy, grown adults couldn’t take him down. As a 20-year-old in 2019, no one could take him down. Now as a 23-year-old, Alek the ‘Black Hole’ Read shares some of his strategy.
“I just keep myself from eating beforehand,” said Alek. “I don’t have a special training regimen or anything. I don’t practice. I just don’t really eat that morning.”
When it comes to the actual pie eating, Alek does have a strategy.
“I go for the meat and potatoes. I go for the big stuff, the center obviously. Once I’ve gotten pretty much all the filling, you gotta crush the edges with your face more or less to break off the sides so that you can actually eat them.”
When asked what others can do to beat him, Alek didn’t shy away from exposing his weakness.
“If somebody were able to figure out how to eat the bottom crust in that short amount of time, they stand a good chance [of beating me]. The hardest part is always getting to the bottom crust because it gets stuck to the bottom of the pan. All the filling has been pushed into it so there’s almost like a glue at the bottom and it’s hard to get to.”
When it comes to other Fiesta competitions, pie eating is the only one that Alek feels comfortable with.
“I’m too old for the pageant. Arm wrestling, I don’t think I’m big enough. I’m 6’3 but I’m not big enough for arm wrestling. As far as pie baking goes, I’ve baked a pie before. I really enjoy making the filling, who doesn’t like making a nice, tasty treat? But as far as making a pie look nice? It’ll taste good but it won’t look good.”
So, pie eating it is. For those wondering what Read did to fill the pie eating void the last two years, the Black Hole took his talents to a burrito eating competition and you guessed it, he won first place.
“I got a free burrito out of it,” said Read. “That thing was straight lava though, the burrito was like just recently finished being made so it was hecka hot.”
This year, Read says that his girlfriend and a couple other friends of his are thinking about joining just to take him down and deny him of his 10th consecutive title.
“It’s not 100% but my girlfriend says she can eat faster than me,” said Read. “She was talking about possibly entering this year. A couple of my other friends said that they might enter just to try to beat me and to not give me the 10th win. I think it’s hilarious. If they actually do it I think It’d be great.”
Members of the community are encouraged to join or watch as Alek ‘The Black Hole’ Read looks to secure his 10th consecutive pie eating victory during the Apricot Fiesta’s 50th Anniversary on Sunday, June 5 at 2:15pm on the Apricot Fiesta mainstage.
