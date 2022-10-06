In an effort to provide the citizens of Patterson with information relevant to their voting decisions this November, The Irrigator has compiled a list of questions to which city government candidates have responded.
Some of the questions, you may find, are commonly asked during election cycles. We have made an effort to compile questions that provide information that new voters and long-time voters alike will find useful in determining their vote preference.
District D and Mayoral candidates will be featured in future publications.
Alfred Parham - District B
1. How many years have you held this elected public office? Have you held any other elected office or public service position? If so, how many years did you serve in the position(s)?
I have held the office of Council Member over two appointed terms, 2017-2019 & 2021-2022. I have also held other high level public service positions.
My professional career is characterized by more than fifty years of comprehensive executive level experience in the areas of administrative management, community development, intra-governmental relations, business development, and private industry coordination. These public service positions were performed with oversight from the municipalities of Oakland, Richmond, and Berkeley, California. Job titles associated with my public service positions have included: Neighborhood Organizer, Model Cities Director, Job Corp Staff Trainer, Director Neighborhood Youth Corp, and Executive Director at the East Oakland Youth Development Center.
2. During your tenure (in totality), what single action did you take or, project were you involved with that you are most proud of? Why is it significant?
My most rewarding work has been in the service of community and neighborhood organization, particularly when it gives me the opportunity to work with the full spectrum of the community.
An example of this is when the residents of the Jasmin/Lemon street area in District B were experiencing a long-standing problem with speeding traffic on Jasmin street. The street is a feeder street, which is narrow and serving a fairly new developing area. The residents, through the voice of a local spokesperson, reached out to their Council member. I, in turn, worked with their lead advocate to set up a series of individual and group talk sessions. This led to their concerns being presented to the Public Safety Committee, from which a “Traffic Calming In Our Neighborhoods” manual was developed and is now used citywide in presentations with other community groups. The direct result for the Jasmin/Lemon street area was the addition of new traffic stop signs and traffic control measures for the area, and it remains under study for further measures. Community and neighborhood organization like this is significant to me because this is where the real soul of human need is found.
3. What do you see as an urgent issue facing Patterson? How will you respond to it?
An urgent issue, though it may not be seen by many as such, is the need for Patterson to maintain and manage the rapid growth cycle it is now experiencing, and how to educate its citizenry on the value and technique of participatory government democracy. My observation has been that most requests for action from the City on behalf of the citizenry are presented by an individual (not a group) proposing to speak for a constituency that is not evidenced. I have in mind a program operating on a “next-door-neighbor” concept, where neighbors who wish to volunteer their time and effort towards solving relevant local issues can get assistance and education on how to do so. Neighborhoods desiring to bring about action often do not know how to engage for results; therefore, organizing them into smaller, structured volunteer units are helpful for providing direction.
Other practical issues that I will work on include: adding patrol officers & fire fighters to make our neighborhoods safer, creating more economic and job development opportunities in Patterson, supporting our local businesses, advocating for downtown revitalization and improved streets, advocating for senior citizen and youth programs, making a 24/7 medical facility a reality in Patterson, and increasing support for our local government.
4. Do you approve of the way the current council has been operating, and if not, what would you change?
I approve of the way the current Council has operated the business of the City. I have observed my colleague’s attention to the issues that confront our collective decisions and have found thought and insight to prevail among them, bringing the Council on most issues to the best conclusion. There can always be improvement and I believe this Council possesses the capacity to grow in its ability to serve at an even higher level going forward.
5. Do you think the city’s water quality is an issue of importance? How do you plan to approach the issue?
I think the City’s water quality is an issue of importance, as water is the lifeline of a healthy life system. Water quality is the subject of interest in many municipalities across the nation. Our City’s system is regulated by the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water. The City of Patterson is currently in compliance with all state and federal drinking water standards. This does not mean that there is total satisfaction with our water; what it does indicate is that our water is safe to consume. We, however, must remain vigilant in our attempt to improve our water quality, at the same time considering the very high cost of doing so.
Staff recommends holding a special meeting/workshop to discuss water quality issues and to brief the City Council and the public on other water-related issues. I support such a workshop.
6. What are your opinions on the city’s current budgeting practices? Would you make any changes?
I am supportive of the City’s current budgeting practices; I do not see need for imminent changes.
We have obtained and implemented the American Rescue Plan Act, made important infrastructure purchases, and have kept pace with all mandated City expenditures. We have successfully increased the General Fund Reserves to the largest it’s been in the City’s history, while also creating a balanced budget. It is my hope that the increase to the City’s reserves will be to the benefit of every resident of our fair City.
7. What are your opinions on the city’s development plans? I.e., parks and rec, downtown revitalization, annexation and zoning changes
The City’s development plans are evidenced in our major approved projects. This includes the Baldwin Ranch project of 449 homes and 32.9 acres of commercial space, the Villages of Patterson homes, the Zacharias master plan annexation, and the Love’s travel center.
Parks and Recreation are also critical elements in the overall health of the City and must be given prime consideration when planning for any new residential, commercial, or public development. In the same vein, downtown revitalization is a subject that requires sensitive consideration. Patterson has grown from a small town into an emerging small city that has, in a sense, separated from its core. The revitalization of downtown is dependent on developers who have business interest in such a project and the willingness of current stake holders to invest, as well as support, revitalization efforts. I am a strong advocate for downtown revitalization.
These projects all show a clear indication of the City’s direction, which is summarized in part as follows: keeping our communities safe, our property protected, housing affordable, taxes low, quality education accessible, and supporting a thriving economy that will bring jobs, supportive business, manufacturing and industrial stability. This is all in the hope of providing a quality home and family living environment.
8. Do you think the community currently trusts the city’s leaders? How would you go about maintaining or building that trust further?
Yes; I think that the community does trust the City’s current leadership. Persons who have been attentive to the growth and the development in our City are keenly aware that the City has made progress under the City’s current leadership team. In recent years, the expansion of the City of Patterson’s footprint in the affairs of county government is evidence that our current leadership is not asleep at the wheel of progress. As City leaders, we must demonstrate a continued commitment to quality service to the City and the districts we represent.
9. If you were to give your work as a public servant a review on a scale of one- to five-stars where one-star needs work and five-stars is excellent with no room for improvement, how would you rate yourself? Please explain your reasoning.
I would rate myself a 3.5 for my Council work because there is so much that is new weekly that is constantly evolving, and one can never be perfect in keeping up. I would, however, rate myself at 4.5 for overall community commitment to service to the public. I strive daily to be of value to my friends and neighbors via my work with community groups, church, and service organizations which in turn enhance my value on the Council.
