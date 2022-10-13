In an effort to provide the citizens of Patterson with information relevant to their voting decisions this November, The Irrigator has compiled a list of questions to which city government candidates have responded.
Some of the questions, you may find, are commonly asked during election cycles. We have made an effort to compile questions that provide information that new voters and long-time voters alike will find useful in determining their vote preference.
Mayoral candidates will be featured in a future publication.
Carlos Roque - District D
209-895-9089, memoroque@yahoo.com
1. When and why did you first become interested in seeking election?
I first had a desire to seek election in 2020. Unfortunately, the opportunity to run for my district was not available until 2022. My main reason for wanting to run for city council is that I have found that I have a genuine passion for helping people and would like to do it on an amplified scale. This is especially true in the city of Patterson, because I was raised and have lived here since I was seven years old. I have seen a multitude of good things happen and develop through the years, as well as numerous issues we need to work on as a community. The ultimate goal is to achieve a place where friends, families, and the people of Patterson can work together to strive to live a better life.
2. What experience do you have that you believe qualifies you for the position for which you’re campaigning?
I believe my experience as a business owner and businesses I have owned in the past years have prepared me to run for city council. All of my previous business experience has prepared me to review and cut or expand budgets, as well as establish long-term and short-term objectives. Our town needs to prioritize and oversee the performance of local public employees and the effectiveness of all of the programs from our youth to our seniors. We also need to apply for grants when appropriate to increase funding, as well as pass ordinances and resolutions that put the Patterson community first.
3. Have you held any other elected office or public service position? If so, how many years did you serve in the position(s)? During your public service tenure (in totality), what single action did you take or, project were you involved with that you are most proud of? Why is it significant?
Although I have not held any elected office or public service position in the past, I have given assistance to the people in our community in various ways. I have been able to provide employment, food, housing, consulting services, volunteer hours, and guidance for opening businesses to many people from within and outside of Patterson. I have supported a good deal of people throughout the years and would love to continue helping at a more extensive scale through a position on the Patterson City Council.
4. What do you see as an urgent issue facing Patterson? How would you respond to it?
I believe there are many urgent issues facing our community including youth activities, mental health, access to clean drinking water, drug use, homelessness, mismanagement of resources, lack of funding to school services, public safety, among many more. The biggest question now is: how can we solve these problems in the most optimal way when some of these issues have been around for years? We know they exist, but we continue to let them be. I feel that some of these problems have not been resolved because the city council has overlooked them, and we have ignored them. It is our responsibility to assess and prioritize these issues as a community and work together to find solutions.
5. Do you approve of the way the current council has been operating, and if not, what would you change?
This is not a question only for me but for our community as well. There are decisions that should be reviewed by the community and the city council together. I would like to see our community more involved and elevate awareness as to what is going on in our city and find solutions to issues that are brought up at city council meetings. For us to achieve this, we all need to be able to collaborate and come to a consensus. This would mean that we need involvement from the community, city council, city services, and Patterson Joint Unified School District.
6. Do you think the city’s water quality is an issue of importance? How do you plan to approach the issue?
There is a rising concern about water quality among many citizens in our community. I believe the concerns are valid and should at least be addressed. It is the job of the city and city council to create a research-based plan to address the water quality issue. It would be easier and fiscally responsible to find and fix the problem now, rather than ignoring it and allowing it to eventually develop into a crisis. Ignoring a problem like this could cost the entire city more money in the long run than it initially would have required to fix the problem, all while potentially causing harm to the citizens of Patterson.
7. What are your opinions on the city’s current budgeting practices? Would you make any changes?
Regarding the city budgeting, I would want to take the time to really analyze where the funds need to be strategically diversified, while also finding expenses that just are not sustainable and moving them to where the money is needed the most. As a business owner, budgeting is very important. Budgets, like anything important, are something you have to keep a close eye on and handle with extreme care. You must always have an eye on long term goals and anticipate any unexpected expenses. As a business owner, you must be willing to cut expenses that just have not benefited the overall system and increase the budget of the most valuable assets within the business and I believe the city budget should be handled the same way. With constant adjustments and careful analysis, we can find the best way to distribute the money within our community.
8. What are your opinions on the city’s development plans? I.e., parks and rec, downtown revitalization, annexation and zoning changes
I was very impressed and thrilled with the new development plans of 1300 Patterson acres. It is great to see our city getting new houses, new parks, and new potential business flow for the many businesses in Patterson. This is a great development, and it should be exciting to every member of the Patterson community, but with any project, there are some concerns. I believe we are in need of more affordable housing, senior housing accommodations, more schools and recreational activities for our youth, young adults and families. Most importantly, Patterson is lacking 24-hour emergency medical services and with the growth that is planned, this cannot be ignored.
9. Do you think the community currently trusts the city’s leaders? How would you go about maintaining or building that trust further?
The Patterson community should be able to rely on and trust our elected representatives. We should have a connection with one another. Ensuring all community members have a sense of belonging, understanding, and most importantly, a voice. Hard work, transparency, and honesty are the promises that I am making to my community and will bring to the city if I am chosen to represent my district on the city council. I plan to work in collaboration with the citizens of Patterson, the City Council Members, Patterson City Officials, and the PJUSD. I am confident that with all of these parties working together, we can greatly improve the quality of life for all members of the Patterson community. One strong community striving for the best for ourselves, our children, and the next generation.
