In an effort to provide the citizens of Patterson with information relevant to their voting decisions this November, The Irrigator has compiled a list of questions to which city government candidates have responded.
Some of the questions, you may find, are commonly asked during election cycles. We have made an effort to compile questions that provide information that new voters and long-time voters alike will find useful in determining their vote preference.
Mayoral candidates will be featured in a future publication.
Cynthia Homen – District D
209-625-9729, cynthiahomen4council@gmail.com
1. How many years have you held this elected public office? Have you held any other elected office or public service position? If so, how many years did you serve in the position(s)?
I was elected in November of 2018, so I have served nearly four years. I have not held a prior elected office but worked nearly 20 years for Stanislaus County serving the public in various positions.
2. During your tenure (in totality), what single action did you take or, project were you involved with that you are most proud of? Why is it significant?
I am proud of everything we accomplished as a Council, but two stand out. First, helping to form the Downtown Revitalization Committee. This is important as we need a downtown that invites people to have a great experience here in town instead of having to travel to Turlock or Modesto. Secondly, through a much-improved relationship with our county leaders, achieving a new tax sharing agreement that will benefit Patterson by more than $320,000 annually.
This is important because it ensures funding for public safety and provides improved services for Patterson residents.
3. What do you see as an urgent issue facing Patterson? How will you respond to it?
A very urgent issue facing Patterson is the need for 24-hour health care. It is unthinking that Patterson residents are driving to Modesto, Turlock or surrounding areas to receive urgent health care services. There should be an option here in town.
I am working with County officials to work on a plan to provide access to 24-hour health care.
4. Do you approve of the way the current council has been operating, and if not, what would you change?
Although I know there is always an opportunity for positive change, I feel that as a Council we have done a good job working as a team to complete many projects while maintaining fiscal responsibility.
5. Do you think the city’s water quality is an issue of importance? How do you plan to approach the issue?
I think that the City’s water quality is of the utmost importance. The city works hard to maintain water quality that is always within state standards which are higher than most other states. There is a great deal of information on the city website and the city will be hosting a workshop in October regarding this important subject.
6. What are your opinions on the city’s current budgeting practices? Would you make any changes?
I believe the City’s current budgeting practices are excellent. Through these practices, this Council has provided the highest general fund reserve ever, even during a pandemic. I don’t see any need to change a process working so well.
7. What are your opinions on the city’s development plans? I.e., parks and rec, downtown revitalization, annexation and zoning changes
I believe we have strong development plans. Many such plans take many years to see the changes we all want to see happen quickly. For example, the downtown revitalization committee was formed and has been meeting regularly. A consultant has gathered information, and I am hopeful plans move forward soon. That being said, change doesn’t happen in a few months.
8. Do you think the community currently trusts the city’s leaders? How would you go about maintaining or building that trust further?
There are around 24,000 residents in Patterson. Do I think they all trust City leaders? Probably not. However, I do believe that the majority of the residents trust that we are doing a good job.
I believe most of the citizens form their opinion based on actions. I will continue to make good decisions for the city and continue to do so with the best interest of Patterson residents.
9. If you were to give your work as a public servant a review on a scale of one- to five-stars where one-star needs work and five-stars is excellent with no room for improvement, how would you rate yourself? Please explain your reasoning.
I would rate myself 3.5 – 4 stars. I have learned a lot in my first term and want to continue doing the work I have started. I believe there is always room to improve and learn, therefore I don’t think a 5-star rating is possible.
