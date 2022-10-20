In an effort to provide the citizens of Patterson with information relevant to their voting decisions this November, The Irrigator has compiled a list of questions to which city government candidates have responded.
Some of the questions, you may find, are commonly asked during election cycles. We have made an effort to compile questions that provide information that new voters and long-time voters alike will find useful in determining their vote preference.
Candidates for Districts B and D were featured in previous publications.
Dominic Farinha – Mayor
Dominic4Mayor@yahoo.com, @DominicForPatterson (Instagram)
1. How many years have you held this elected public office? Have you held any other elected office or public service position? If so, how many years did you serve in the position(s)?
I was elected in 2008 and have won three consecutive elections (2012, 2016, 2020) since then. The City of Patterson is the only municipality where I have held an elected position.
2. During your tenure (in totality), what single action did you take or project were you involved with that you are most proud of? Why is this action significant?
As I look back on the multitude of decisions I have made while on the city council, I feel that the most important and far-reaching one was to fund the placement of paramedics on local fire engines.
Paramedic firefighters provide the highest level of care for field operations. No other agency or private entity can provide medical treatment inside a hazardous condition like a structure fire, hazardous materials incident, technical rescue, or severe vehicle accident with patients trapped. When time is critical and effective pre-hospital care is necessary, this type of prepared fire service is well-positioned operationally to help the community of Patterson.
As a special note, the City of Patterson, at the time of approval, became only the second city after Modesto to initiate such a beneficial program.
3. What do you see as an urgent issue facing Patterson? How will you respond to it?
An urgent issue facing Patterson, like other cities in California, is homelessness. Patterson has been proactive in reducing the number of homeless by using several methods.
The City has worked with HOST House to provide a place for homeless men to obtain services needed to help their current situation.
For the last few years, the City has been working with Cambridge Academies to help our homeless restart their lives and become productive citizens within the community. The ReStart program has been very successful and has helped many homeless personally grow by going back to school, getting their GED and helping them learn to take care of themselves.
This work has been recognized by cities in Stanislaus County and many have started similar programs based on this model. It has been so successful that Patterson won the prestigious Helen Putnam Award in 2018.
Recognizing a need to help out women who are homeless too, the City, Cambridge Academies and Stanislaus County, recently worked together to build Naomi’s House. This was created to assist homeless and low-income women get back into society. Women that have successfully graduated from the Restart Program have moved on to new employment, gone back to school or have earned their high school diploma.
Going further, the City is also part of the Stanislaus Homeless Alliance and is continuing to help out other members of the homeless population that have not yet wanted to turn their lives around.
4. Do you approve of the way the current council has been operating, and if not, what would you change?
As I look back on what the city council has had to contend with in recent challenging times, I feel that it has done a remarkable job.
The local governmental body has approved annual budgets without serious cuts to any department, initiated the Downtown Revitalization Project process, hired more law enforcement and fire fighter personnel and approved the new Public Safety building to allow for more law enforcement and fire fighter personnel in the future.
The City Council is also making progress on the construction plans for the Interstate 5 onramp/offramp improvement project, has partnered with the Patterson Joint Unified School District enabling the construction of the new Performing Arts Center close to the high school, and has approved plans for much needed additional housing in the City (including affordable and multi-family units).
5. Do you think the city’s water quality is an issue of importance? How do you plan to approach the issue?
Water is always important to a municipality. The State of California (State) has very strict guidelines in place regarding safe drinking water and the City of Patterson follows them to make certain we stay within all health standards.
A few years ago, the State changed the MCL (Maximum Containment Level) for Chrome 6, but they did not follow certain regulations and their decision was ultimately rescinded. California was the only state that tried to change the MCL. When the State lowered the MCL, it unnecessarily made the City of Patterson out of compliance for a very short period. Thankfully though, this was short-lived, and the State rescinded the lowered MCL standard and the City has been in compliance since.
The City’s water does have a high mineral content and may have an unpleasant taste according to various residents, but it does meet all California requirements. To lower the mineral content and change the taste would be very expensive and would cause higher water rates for the City’s residents. That would be the same if the State decides to lower the Chrome 6 MCL in the future. The State of California does not provide the millions of dollars it would take to lower the MCL and, again, would require significant rate increases to treat the City water. This would place an undue burden on our residents that may already be struggling to make ends meet.
6. What are your opinions on the city’s current budgeting practices? Would you make any changes?
The City’s budgeting practices are strong and stable. When the Patterson City Council of current and past sessions passed its annual budgets in prior years, it was tough to hear the difficult financial situation that some cities are in right now. With these challenging thoughts in mind, the city council made sure that the decisions it made served the community in a productive and fiscally sound manner. Over the years, our budgets have continually received strong results from independent auditors, and this is exactly the type of financial status that a municipality is supposed to be in.
7. What are your opinions on the city’s development plans? I.e., parks and rec, downtown revitalization, annexation and zoning changes.
I believe that the effort behind the Downtown Revitalization Plan is a positive step towards breathing vibrant economic and social life back into the City’s historic business core. RRM, the multi-disciplinary urban planning firm that was selected to initiate and coordinate the project, has a great track record of success in creating plans that focus on revitalizing existing public spaces.
Garza Park is an important recreational area on the eastern side of Patterson and I feel that it deserves enhancements and improvements so that it can positively and more effectively serve the community. The Parks and Recreation Department is a wonderful part of city hall that provides a wide variety of programs for all ages. The Skate the Circle event has been extraordinarily successful in the past by providing fun activities for youth and I will strongly advocate and call for its return.
The Baldwin and Zacharias Ranch housing project, which will require annexation approval from LAFCO, will provide Patterson with additional housing overall while also providing various housing types in a variety of price ranges that will be compatible for lower income families.
8. Do you think the community currently trusts the city’s leaders? How would you go about maintaining or building that trust further?
Yes, I do feel that the community trusts the city’s leaders. During this campaign, my strategy is to concentrate on the people who have the greatest impact on our city and this election… the citizens of Patterson who vote. I have talked with residents of all ages, from those who are excited to vote in their very first election to those who have voted all their life. I am pleased to say that based on those personal interactions that the community does trust the City’s leaders.
When someone was upset about an issue, they typically took time to explain why they were mad and asked if something could be done about it. The repeated topics of concern continually brought up by citizens include speeding in neighborhoods, stray dogs/barking dogs, illegal fireworks, questionable construction without permits, seeking more law enforcement & patrolling, excessive noise from neighboring parties, roosters in city limits and potholes & road repair.
Over the years, I have received communication from people regarding issues they need help with. I forward these requests from citizens to the appropriate city staff member and typically receive feedback from the department manager stating that the matter was resolved. I feel the best way to maintain that trust is to continue communicating with citizens on a regular basis to let them know that the City is working on a number of issues and that their input is appreciated.
9. If you were to give your work as a public servant a review on a scale of one- to five-stars where one-star needs work and five-stars is excellent with no room for improvement, how would you rate yourself? Please explain your reasoning.
From the very first day I took the oath of office to over a decade later, my focus as a councilmember has been to serve the public with honesty and integrity while learning as much as I can about government and building relationships with fellow members of council and the citizens of Patterson. Never during that time did I ever rank myself because being elected by the people is a great measuring tool for public servants. On a different note though, I have never been comfortable with this question because as a human, no one is perfect and everyone makes mistakes. Every person always has room for improvement.
