In an effort to provide the citizens of Patterson with information relevant to their voting decisions this November, The Irrigator has compiled a list of questions to which city government candidates have responded.
Some of the questions, you may find, are commonly asked during election cycles. We have made an effort to compile questions that provide information that new voters and long-time voters alike will find useful in determining their vote preference.
District D and Mayoral candidates will be featured in future publications.
Jessica Romero - District B
1. When and why did you first become interested in seeking election?
I was first interested in running for city council in 2020 when the District B seat became available. After applying and being interviewed for the seat, I was disappointed, but I understood that my opponent had more experience than I did and respected that he was chosen over me. Since then, I have noticed important things continue to be ignored, specifically how my street and neighborhood have become racetracks for cars as well as a popular place to hit and run my neighbors’ cars. I was raised by parents who always taught me that if I did not like the way something was, I should not complain, but instead, come up with a solution or help solve the problem. That is what I am doing by running for City Council in District B. I want to engage in real communication with our community, specifically in my district. I want to help Patterson grow while also keeping in mind that the decisions we are making today will impact the community and future for our youth.
2. What experience do you have that you believe qualifies you for the position for which you’re campaigning?
I currently work in a position that requires me to actively listen and collaborate with multiple people who are all involved in our daily projects. Working with people of different backgrounds and experience can be a challenge but I always strive to pursue a solution everyone can feel good about. I am responsible for answering questions and solving problems that customers have. I have learned how to work with difficult individuals by collaborating and seeking advice and guidance from others who may have different ways of approaching a problem. I look forward to having the opportunity to help bridge that gap between the concerns of our residents and our city government.
3. Have you held any other elected office or public service position? If so, how many years did you serve in the position(s)? During your public service tenure (in totality), what single action did you take or, project were you involved with that you are most proud of? Why is it significant?
I served as a committee member of the Patterson Public Safety Committee. Although the committee’s existence was brief, I was able to learn a lot about how things operate at the city level. I do not have previous experience serving on our city council, but I am willing to put in the time and effort needed to learn. I am also willing to work together with not only our community but also city government officials and employees as well.
4. What do you see as an urgent issue facing Patterson? How would you respond to it?
The most urgent issue I see in Patterson is public safety. I constantly observe people speeding through town, ignoring stop signs, disrespecting crossing guards as well as a plethora of other issues we see as commuters in the morning. I would like to focus the increase on tax revenue coming in from Stanislaus County’s 50/50 tax split on making more officers available than the three we currently have at all times. I would like to explore our options concerning adding a full-time Traffic or Motorcycle Unit as well as more patrol units during each shift. I would also like to help advocate for the Stanislaus STARS program to be active in our community. Another part of public safety is the unmaintained orchards and abandoned and unmaintained properties that we have all throughout Patterson. Too often, we have fires happening at these orchards and abandoned and unmaintained properties. These fires impact our air quality and endangers our many warehouses and residential neighborhoods. These unmaintained areas make our town look unkept and undesirable. I am willing to work with other city officials to address these safety concerns and issues with the property owners.
5.Do you approve of the way the current council has been operating, and if not, what would you change?
Although I do not have much experience with city council proceedings, I would really like to see all District Council Members involved in our community. Some areas that I would like to see improvements in are being more available to answer questions, being more transparent with issues, and being more straightforward about upcoming projects. Even if projects are years or decades away, I would like to see leaders explain things to the community instead of saying things are a long way away. I do approve of how things are being handled fiscally in Patterson and I would like to see future officials strive to keep this momentum going.
6. Do you think the city’s water quality is an issue of importance? How do you plan to approach the issue?
Yes. Although I am not as educated in the water department, I would like to see the city help explain the water quality to the residents, instead of having people leave because they disagree with the way things are being handled. Informing our community about what is going on with the wells and what steps we can take to address these issues would be the first things I would like to see. I would like to work together with the water district and city water department to see what we can do to reduce these toxic chemicals that can cause long term health issues. We need to keep our community’s health and safety in mind when reading and researching about these toxins in our water supply and how they impact everyone’s quality of life. I want to have these important conversations so we can come to educated and informed conclusions that guide our decisions about the future of our water quality.
7. What are your opinions on the city’s current budgeting practices? Would you make any changes?
The city budget looks well balanced and has continued an upward trend. They have done a great job keeping us in the green while being able to fund the Recreation Department. I would not make any changes right away as I would really need to spend time reviewing and understanding all the ways each of the budgets are affected by decisions the city council makes.
8. What are your opinions on the city’s development plans? I.e., parks and rec, downtown revitalization, annexation and zoning changes
I believe that all these areas can significantly use improvement in the realm of communication. I would love to see the community’s concerns regarding the new developments addressed publicly in a way that allows for the community to learn and understand why and how the decisions are made and when they will come to fruition. It feels as though we are planning and building for the needs of our community right now and do not adequately have a grasp on the issues that are just around the corner. I would like to see better infrastructure planning for the growth our town will experience in conjunction with the Master Plan. It is imperative that we keep in mind that there are only two main access points in and out of Patterson which are I-5 and Highway 33. Both areas are already very congested and adding more residential development before addressing these traffic concerns is a huge issue for me. Residents already struggle to get in and out of Patterson during commute hours while also competing with the semi-trucks going to and from the warehouses as well as the semi-trucks who are now frequenting our two truck stops. Our roads are heavily impacted by the added traffic and there has not been a presented solution or working fix for this. I would also like to see downtown revitalization become a priority. In order to even begin to shift the visuals and perception of our downtown, we need to get small businesses in place and help them become a pillar in our community. This will drive traffic and help continue the work that was already started. We should modernize our downtown to match the aesthetics of the City Hall building to encourage and drive people to come and frequent our downtown areas. I would like to see more attention go to our parks. I would really like to explore budgeting adjustments and other options we have (ie: grants, donations) to put money into the areas where our families and youth spend their time.
9. Do you think the community currently trusts the city’s leaders? How would you go about maintaining or building that trust further?
My perception is there is not much trust in our city leaders due to how vague and nonexistent their answers are in public settings like city council meetings. I would like to work on listening and collaborating with our community as my first steps to being involved in my district. Open lines of communication with our community and constituents help build strong relationships and trust. Addressing the community’s concerns or questions by even acknowledging that they have been heard would be a huge step forward. Taking action after the fact would help build up the trust that has been broken between the community and our council members. When I think about trust, I am always brought back to the answer that has bothered me the most: “it is years away”. We have seen how fast things change, so why can we not take the time now to hear feedback and address those concerns. While the actual changes may not happen now, we should be taking the steps needed to make sure Patterson and its community will be better off in the long run. I look forward to working with the community to help Patterson become a place we can all be proud residents of!
