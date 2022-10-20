In an effort to provide the citizens of Patterson with information relevant to their voting decisions this November, The Irrigator has compiled a list of questions to which city government candidates have responded.
Some of the questions, you may find, are commonly asked during election cycles. We have made an effort to compile questions that provide information that new voters and long-time voters alike will find useful in determining their vote preference.
Candidates for Districts B and D were featured in previous publications.
Michael S. Clauzel - Mayor
P.O. Box 542 Patterson, 209-441-8590
Michaelclauzelforpattersonmayor2022@outlook.com
1. When and why did you first become interested in seeking election?
There are three main reasons that I chose to run for Mayor: Lack of collaboration for our school children, public officials’ disregard for public comments and public safety.
In April 2022, I heard school administrators, faculty and students would be protesting at a “Save our Schools Rally” outside City Hall due to developers not providing the required funding for a new school. Protesters were also concerned new developments in Patterson, with thousands of homes, will cause additional school overcrowding and demonstrators demanded those projects be properly vetted to ensure the city could handle such rapid growth.
The next catalyst came in June, when I read news which confirmed the city’s plan to annually adjust the water rate schedule. I was dismayed by the condescending, insensitive, unempathetic remarks made by a sitting council member and public servant. As a public servant myself, one of my duties to the public is to always remember I am a SERVANT first and foremost. A core part of my duty is to show empathy and understanding regardless of my personal opinions on a particular subject matter. Our Mayor and city council must aspire to the highest levels of professional behavior when responding to the concerns of the public they serve.
The final decision occurred in late July, when my son went to take out the garbage, but quickly came back inside. He told me there was a person going through the garbage and was afraid to confront them. I moved to Patterson to raise my family away from concerns faced by those in larger cities such as homeless persons walking in residential neighborhoods. It was then I decided to pull file papers to represent the citizens of Patterson.
2. What experience do you have that you believe qualifies you for the position for which you’re campaigning?
I am a US Air Force veteran, prior businessman, and current Sheriff’s Sergeant for the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office. From my service in the United States Air Force, to my time as a successful businessman in Oakland to my current honor in serving as a law enforcement officer, I have pledged my life to defending, protecting, and serving the people of this great country.
In my 32-year professional career, I have been blessed to serve in various management capacities. I have extensive experience working in government planning and collaborating with multiple government agencies in project management and execution in the areas I have outlined as the pillars of my campaign: Public Safety, Education, Business, Healthcare, Infrastructure.
My professional experience notwithstanding, I believe my experience in building relationships, working to solve problems through a respectful collaborative approach involving all stakeholders, a core belief of being willing to listen and be open to all opinions and feedback is the single most important quality qualifying me for the position I am campaigning.
3. Have you held any other elected office or public service position? If so, how many years did you serve in the position(s)? During your public service tenure (in totality), what single action did you take or, project were you involved with that you are most proud of? Why is it significant?
I graduated from Camarillo High School in 1990 and joined the United States Military to serve my country. Upon joining the United States Air Force, I was sent to Lackland AFB in Texas for Basic Military Training. After my basic training was completed, I attended the Security Police Academy where I graduated with honors. I was deployed to Southwest Asia during Desert Storm/Provide Comfort in 1991 where I was forward deployed to an Iraqi AFB in Sirsenk, Iraq. Upon arrival, I was part of a team that assumed control of the airbase from the Iraqi government and the USAF utilized it to supply the Kurdish minority in northern Iraq shortly after the war. I completed my service with the USAF in 1994 with an Honorable Discharge.
In 2007, I was sworn in as a Sheriff’s Deputy for the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office. I started my career in the Sheriff’s Office working in our maximum-security facility, where I received multiple Captain’s Commendations, A Certificate of Honor from The San Francisco Board of Supervisors, a State of California Certificate of Recognition, and a lifesaving award for saving a life of an individual who was attempting suicide. In 2012, I was promoted to the rank of Senior Deputy and reassigned to our intake facility as a supervisor. During my short time at the intake facility, I received several additional Captain’s Commendations while serving as a watch supervisor.
In 2013, I was reassigned to the Sheriff’s Patrol Unit at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. While assigned at ZFSG and had the following assignments: SFSD Deputy Field Training Program Supervisor, responsible for the field training of all SFSD Sheriff’s Patrol Unit deputized staff; Established procedures and all associated documentation for the SFSD Deputy Field Training Program; SFSD Training Coordinator for the San Francisco Department of Public Health, ensuring all deputized staff was compliant with Joint Commission standards; Representative for the SFSD during Joint Commission and all other related compliance evaluations; Developed the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department Field Incident Report Format and all associated law enforcement forms used in daily field operations and was the SFSD Community Policing Program Coordinator for the entire San Francisco Department of Public Health.
My current assignment in the Sheriff’s Planning and Projects Division as the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office Professional Standards Unit. I am responsible to ensure the Sheriff’s Office complies with multiple city and county, state and federal reporting requirements including SFSO Performance Measures that measure SFSO metrics against projections reported to the Mayor’s Office. I am also responsible for several critical projects including development of a new in- house Report Management System that provide data on metrics from all SFSO Divisions, not only allowing our management quick access to department data, it will also allow our agency to quickly respond to public requests for information to maintain transparency and increase public trust.
Although I am very proud and humbled to have been involved in the management of multiple
projects critical to the development of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, these accomplishments pale in comparison to saving the life of Briana Vargas. The saving of another person’s life is why I wanted to protect and serve as a law enforcement officer and being able to see her succeed in life is without equal in significance in my professional career.
4. What do you see as an urgent issue facing Patterson? How would you respond to it?
The most urgent issue facing Patterson is public safety. The safety of our families comes before everything we do. If our community is not a safe place to live, work, raise a family and run a business, nothing else matters. There has been a significant increase in high profile incidents recently in the City of Patterson. As part of my pledge to make Public Safety my top priority, I will do all I can to work with Sheriff’s Office and City Manager to review high profile incidents as needed. We as a city should provide all the resources possible to assist the Sheriff and do all we can to increase public awareness so our citizens can take the necessary steps keep their families safe.
Although Patterson’s Public Safety will always be the most important duty of Patterson’s city government, we must not forget ensuring a quality education and providing the required infrastructure to support it is very close second. It is critical we prioritize projects such the Local Road Safety Plan to identify traffic safety issues around schools to protect our children as our population grows.
Our community will be rapidly expanding in the coming ten to fifteen years, culminating in a Patterson population of approximately sixty thousand people. If proper planning for our public safety departments is not addressed early in this time of rapid growth in our population, public safety will suffer as a result. Rapid expansion without sufficient planning and coordination between government agencies and the public is critical as we move forward.
The Patterson Police Services, Fire Department and paramedic services will be required to rapidly increase staffing, infrastructure, and equipment at unprecedented levels to keep pace with this rapid expansion of our population. We will need leadership with a first-hand perspective and ability to understand those needs as we move forward.
Since starting my campaign for office, I have had the opportunity to meet with hundreds of members of our community and the most important topic of discussion is public safety regarding our expanding homeless population. This issue will continue to grow as we move toward sixty thousand citizens if we do not address it as soon as possible.
One of my public safety proposals is to establish a Community Care Response Team to provide support and assistance to Patterson’s homeless population to transition them to more advanced support systems to assist in stabilization and re-entry into the community. We also need to continue to provide funding and support for the HOST and Naomi’s house as part of this structured transitional support.
During self-initiated activity or calls for service involving homeless or persons in crisis, The Community Care Response team would co-respond with Sheriff’s Deputies and would take the lead at the scene absent any safety concerns. The individual(s) contacted would be offered support services and an opportunity to be transported to either Host or Naomi’s house as appropriate. If the individual refuses services, the CCR team member or deputy will set the context of the contact and will politely explain if they refuse, the deputy at the scene may have to cite them for any violations observed. Next, the team will inform the individual of their options to either accept services or possibly be cited. The team will next make an ethical appeal to the individual(s) refusing services asking them if there are any concerns they can address so the person accepts services.
If the individual still refuses to accept services or comply, the deputy will assume control of the scene and will give a final warning to the individual to comply with any applicable code, leave the area and not return. If the individual still refuses to comply or accept services, they will be cited for the applicable offense(s). If the individual continues to refuse to comply, the individual will be booked into the county jail.
As a compassionate community, we must do all we can to assist those in need in our homeless community. It is not only the right thing to do, it also helps our demonstrate our commitment to provide assistance before enforcing the law due to an individual refusing to accept public assistance and support.
5. Do you approve of the way the current council has been operating, and if not, what would you change?
While I have tremendous respect for the individuals serving as Mayor and city council members both for their public service and on a personal level, I do not approve of the way the current council is operating. The views expressed below do not directly apply to all sitting council members and should be understood in the context none of us are perfect human beings and all of us make mistakes. We should, however, have a very high standard of behavior for all serving in public office, especially our elected representatives.
In my humble opinion the first issue to address is communication. As elected leaders in a council-city manager government format, the Mayor and City Council members direct and articulate our public policy. They are our elected voice in City Hall ensuring the City Manager is executing those policies in the best interest of Patterson’s families and children. They must continually review and evaluate the actions taken by the city manager and other public leadership to ensure the safety, security, and success of the public they represent.
Additionally, the Mayor and City Council must also be effective in communicating the outstanding work being done by our public servants working in our various departments at City Hall, while being transparent when there are issues to address.
As a citizen, I personally believe the Mayor and the City Council need to be more effective communicators on both fronts. I rarely see council members at community events except for election years. They need to be more engaged with the community, they need to personally speak with the people face to face in a meaningful way to truly understand the concerns of those they serve, so they can be an effective voice in ensuring those concerns are addressed. I personally believe we should allow council members to answer community members during public comment at city council meetings if they choose to do so.
And finally, they need to be always honest and forthright. No one in our community has the expectation our public representatives are perfect people. We all make mistakes and fail to complete tasks on occasion. If our representatives fail to read the 1,000-page agenda before a meeting a few days later, they should admit it. They should never make false statements to the public in an attempt to appear competent. We as the public will accept someone who simply states they made a mistake and are taking corrective action to ensure it does not happen again.
The City Council also always maintain the highest standards of professional behavior and develop a culture of servitude and humility. There have been several incidents over the past few years involving our mayor and members of the city council. These incidents are a matter of public record, and I will not elaborate on them further, however they have the cumulative effect of eroding public trust in our highest officers, especially when they are not truthful when addressing the issue. The second component of servitude and humility is an issue recently demonstrated by a council members lack of empathy with a member of the public’s comment regarding our water supply in Patterson. The comments were curt and condensing, demonstrating a total lack of humility and servitude. Our public servants must always remember they are in office to serve and represent the people of Patterson, not the other way around.
6. Do you think the city’s water quality is an issue of importance? How do you plan to approach the issue?
Patterson’s water quality will always be an issue of importance, even if we did not have the issues confronting us with Chromium 6. There are two components that should be addressed regarding our water. We need a complete review of the science and actual safety issues, not just federal or state regulations, regarding our water supply and we desperately need to review those results in a complete and comprehensive manner to inform the public and address any concerns they may have, as many times as necessary.
A complete review should include the gathering of all available information from subject matter experts on the public safety issues regarding Chromium 6. The information gathered should be analyzed in a comprehensive manner to determine its effect on all our citizens, especially our children and elderly population. Next, we need determine our response to the determined analysis of the data, to include the identification of funding for the creation and implementation of a Chromium 6 corrective action plan. During this phase, Patterson should collaborate with regional partners to ensure Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) compliance.
After the plan is executed, the city should continually test our water to ensure compliance with plan objectives and reassess the plan if necessary.
7. What are your opinions on the city’s current budgeting practices? Would you make any changes?
Patterson’s budget practices have resulted in our city receiving an AA credit and financial strength rating on AGM insured and a stable outlook from Standard and Poors. This is an accomplishment of which we should be proud and is an example of the type of financial stewardship executed by Patterson’s City Management team. A conservative approach continues to be utilized to ensure financial stability long term as we slowly recover from the Covid-19 Pandemic.
American Rescue Plan funding continues to be utilized to help our budget until the program’s sunset to utilize funds, which is currently December 2026. Patterson’s budget is funded by multiple sources including point of sale, Measure L, SB1 revenue, grants and other sources coupled with water, sewer and garbage rates providing enterprise funding. Patterson has been able to maintain an operating budget reserve as well.
I still need to research our budget process in additional detail to fully understand our practices, my general opinion is our city budget is well managed. Using this conservative approach will serve us well as the Federal Reserve continues to tighten monetary policy and slow the economy further in the coming months in an attempt to curb inflation.
My only change would be to update the Strategic Plan BEFORE the current plan expires. The most current Strategic Plan was created in 2016. The strategic plan is the roadmap utilized to make our budget decisions. The Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget states, “We continue to follow our strategic plan to keep aligned with the current Council policies and public goals.” If this is true, our Strategic Plan is in critical need of an update. The plan is scheduled to be updated sometime in 2022-2023.
8. What are your opinions on the city’s development plans? I.e., parks and rec, downtown revitalization, annexation, and zoning changes
My overall opinion of the City’s Development plans without addressing any plan in detail is the city has expanded too quickly without addressing infrastructure concerns. Additionally, although we have a general city plan and an overall strategic plan in place, many of the city’s projects are interdependent, but they are developed independently and not in a holistic manner.
For example, during a recent Planning Committee meeting, Chairman Ron West asked if the Zacharias Project met the standards of the new Parks and Recreation Master Plan Project. The consulting company responsible for the plan did not have any comment.
In regard to development and expansion, many people compare Patterson to the City of Riverbank. I disagree and believe the City of Turlock (population 72,000) is our comparable given our future plans. We must act now to address our deficiencies and expand our available services and resources.
Some examples of what I think that looks like are: establishing the goal of a Level 5 trauma center; Immediately implement the first common sense steps of The Downtown Revitalization Visioning report of 2015 (new sidewalks, light poles, paint for downtown businesses, more attractive garbage containers…); Ensure the PJUSD Superintendent is included in development meetings that could impact students, this inclusion should be codified; Increase the capacity of our water treatment plant to accommodate planned growth; Correct the current deficiencies listed in the Parks and Recreation Master Plan; Ensure the new Safety Center will accommodate increased law enforcement staff; All discussions on the topics of annexation and zoning must be open and forthright to prevent negative impacts on families and stakeholders.
9. Do you think the community currently trusts the city’s leaders? How would you go about maintaining or building that trust further?
While it is difficult to speak on behalf of the opinion of the entire community, the feedback I have received in speaking with hundreds of Patterson’s residents is unfortunately, no. My hypothesis for the lack of trust involves several recent incidents identified by members of our community (The following list is comprised of comments I have heard from the community and not necessarily my opinion):
- Multiple council members under investigation by law enforcement for recent incidents
- A recent incident involving funding for Patterson’s Schools
- Lack of action on questions regarding Patterson’s water supply
- Continuance of Covid 19 Emergency Protocols in direct conflict with Federal and State recommendations
- General City Council culture of non-response to community concerns
- Long tenured city officials who are out of compliance with city mandates
- Lack of accountability that directly results in non-enforcement of city codes
- Lack of communication with public on city established performance goals
- Lack of execution on multiple city established projects, i.e. downtown revitalization
- The public perception the City Council is not accepting responsibility for setting policy and direction of the city, and instead is taking direction from the City Manager.
As part of a team tasked with restoring trust between the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, The City and County of San Francisco, The Department of Public Health, State regulators and the community we developed a mutual response and coordinated communication to the public that re-established trust between our agencies and the public.
Based on my research, trust can be built in four ways. We need to develop contractual trust. Contractual trust refers, simply, to whether promises are kept, expectations are clear, and community members believe that they can depend on our leaders. Contractual trust is strong when people follow through on commitments; when they do what they say they're going to do. One idea to establish contractual trust would be to publish updates about important projects in local newspapers, community portals or social media.
Community trust demands community members need to know they'll be told what they need to know when they need to know it. Clear and frequent communication helps people follow rules, support local causes, and accept change. We need to clearly communicate new or changed community issues, carry on respectful meetings even when an issue creates conflict and seek out a variety of ideas before making decisions.
Competence trust is built when people are knowledgeable and skilled in what they do. This is especially important in communities, because running a city like Patterson requires knowledge about everything from financing to street repair. Trust in competence can be strengthened by admitting a mistake or expressing trust in others' abilities.
Caring Trust is established with genuine acts and words that express concern. Caring trust leads others to believe that no matter what might go wrong, you intend to act in their best interests rather than from a personal motive.
As part of the process, we need to exhibit humility and sometimes, vulnerability. We may know a lot about our community, but you probably don't know everything. We need to discover about what diverse groups in your community need; acknowledge that they have valuable information and encourage them to make contributions. We also need to ask questions with genuine curiosity. Everyone has a story to tell. Hearing others' stories helps everyone understand how their experiences shape them, and how regrettable past incidents might make it tougher for them to trust now. We as a council also need to take time to listen to our community in a meaningful way to re-establish trust, gathering input intentionally from all stakeholders before we make decisions that effect our families.
