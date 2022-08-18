Car Seat safety event draws Patterson families

With a generous donation from the Legacy Health Endowment, Safe Kids Stanislaus - proudly led by Doctors Medical Center - was able to provide 19 car seats to children in need. Technicians and volunteers made 36 children safer and educated 24 caregivers.
“The car seat event went really great over the weekend,” said Rena Bryant, RN, Safe Kids Stanislaus Coordinator and Injury Prevention Coordinator for Trauma Services at Doctors Medical Center. “We were so excited to provide car seat education and resources to the families of the Patterson area. We are so appreciative of our sponsors for helping us make the event happen including Patterson Save Mart and Legacy Health Endowment, and Lute for providing tamales to our teams. In addition, thank you to our wonderful sponsors and volunteers of the Safe Kids Stanislaus Coalition, which includes various community agencies and organizations. Because of their hard work and dedication, children are now safer in their vehicles.
Safe Kids Stanislaus is a coalition of community agencies that strive to prevent unintentional injuries to children. For more information on car seat safety, follow Safe Kids Stanislaus on Facebook and Instagram or call (209) 480-8786.
