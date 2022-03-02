Rick died on the evening of February 4, 2022 in Fresno, California at the age of 74 after a two year battle with cancer.
Rick was born May 6, 1947 to Kenneth and Elaine Anderson in Turlock, California. He grew up in
Turlock and attended school from First through Tenth grades in Turlock. He moved with his family to Patterson, CA in 1963 and graduated from Patterson High School in 1965. He received an AA degree from Modesto Junior College and a BA degree in 1970 from Fresno State College.
During high school and college Rick worked for Bettencourt Farms operating miscellaneous farm equipment. After college he drove a gas truck for a company based in Westley, CA for one year before moving to Nogales, AZ and beginning a career in surveying. He spent 2 years with Cella, Barr and Evans performing surveys required for the development of Rio Rico, a subdivision near Nogales. In 1973 he returned to California and began a career with Greenwood and Associates in Fresno, CA. He became a licensed Land Surveyor in 1980 and continued working with Greenwood until he retired in 2012. He preformed boundary and construction surveys throughout the central valley, foothills and mountains of California.
Rick fully enjoyed sports, both as a participant and as a fan. He especially liked baseball, having played on teams from Little League through a championship year at Patterson High School. He enjoyed following the Giants, Grizzlies and Fresno State teams. Rick loved sports, money, gardening, comics and retro TV, not necessarily in that order. He also loved talking about sports, money, gardening, comics and retro TV not necessarily in that order. He had a wry sense of humor and loved to pull one’s leg by assuming the role of the devil’s advocate when discussing any topic, political or otherwise, with anyone, close friends and strangers alike.
Rick’s main pastime was gardening (or more preferable, farming). He maintained a remarkable vegetable garden and he cruised the the agricultural fields on the Westside from Huron to Patterson just to see what’s “growing on”. Wherever he ends up, let there be an abundance of arable land and water and people who want to debate how to use these resources.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his brother, William Anderson of Coarsegold and his sisters, Mary Stewart of Patterson and Carol Anderson of Turlock. He also leaves several nieces and nephews (Jennifer, Melissa, Algot, Monica, Nick, Mark, Danny, Kavan and Minnie Mae).
Rick loved his family and friends and tried to keep up with what was happening with them, both in the present and the past. He followed news sources from Turlock, Patterson and Fresno. He even read the obituaries to make sure he wouldn’t miss his own. So rest in peace, Rick.
Rick chose to be cremated and is being attended to by the Neptune Society. The date and time of memorial are not yet confirmed
