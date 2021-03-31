Carlos Antonio Duran, 46 of Patterson passed away Monday, March 22nd at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Mr. Duran was born in Patterson and was a lifelong resident. He was a
construction laborer for 17 years and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, going to swap meets and was known as a car enthusiast.
Mr. Duran is survived by his mother, Maria Duran of Patterson; sons, Carlos Duran, Jr. of Empire, Angel Duran of Ceres, Dominic Duran and Abraham Duran both of Empire; daughter, Silvia O. Duran of Empire; brothers, Juan Duran and Francisco Duran, Jr. both of Patterson; sisters, Rosa Palacio and Noemi Bonilla both of Patterson.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Monday, April 5th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 6th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
