Carlos Camacho, 67 of Patterson passed away Thursday, November 4th at his residence.
Mr. Camacho was born in Tampico, Tamaulipas, Mexico and was a resident of Patterson for 27 years. He was an industrial construction worker for 12 years. He previously worked as the Head Firefighter in Cadereyta, Monterrey, Mexico. He will be remembered as a good man and a loving father, grandfather and the best husband. He always cared for our mother and his siblings. He enjoyed playing guitar and singing. He was a very happy man.
Mr. Camacho is survived by his wife, Rosalinda Camacho of Patterson; son, Carlos Jesus Camacho Martinez of Monterey; daughters, Karen (David) Dominguez of Patterson and Cynthia (Armando Alvarez) Camacho of Patterson; grandchildren, Giselle (Allan) Godinez, Ivan Arevalo, Emely Arevalo, Brizeida Dominguez, Michael Ochoa, Carlos Camacho Ruiz, Lrey Alvarez and Kayla Alvarez; great-grandson, Thiago Godinez; seven brothers and four sisters. He was preceded in death by three brothers.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Funeral Service at 6:00 pm, Monday, November 15th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, November 16th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
