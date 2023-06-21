Carlos Luis Perez passed away on June 13, 2023, after a short illness. Carlos was born on November 4, 1932 in Borau, Spain, a small village in the Pyrenees Mountains, to parents Ramon Perez and Maria Ipas Abadia. When Carlos was only 18 months old, his father died after a farming accident. His family lived a very simple life, owning limited livestock on a small parcel of land on which they grew all their food. As a child, he learned basic cooking, including mastering the Spanish Tortilla (omelet). Carlos and his four older sisters had limited schooling. He worked hard plowing the fields and caring for the animals to meet the family’s needs. He served as an altar boy in the local Catholic Church.
Carlos was sponsored by a California relatives to immigrate to the United States on Dec 16, 1952. He traveled with a distant relative, Sara Lacasta, and together they attended Westside high schools to learn English. He worked hard as a farm laborer to get his start in America. After sixteen years, he secured US citizenship. He also gained his driver’s license, and by his frugal saving, was able to buy his first car, a blue Chevy Bel Air.
Carlos later worked in several local companies: sixteen years delivering milk products and food items, and later twenty-five years working for the laundry company, known by his customers for his wide smile and “happy-to-see-you” greeting. His hard-working nature and love of conversation was the perfect combination for his second job as bartender at Marty’s, a favorite Westside restaurant. Though he spent 31 years tending bar, he never partook of a single sip of alcohol!
Carlos enjoyed playing guitar, dancing and tending his garden filled with all kinds of plants. Even with his busy work schedule, he always participated in community gatherings, Spanish and Portuguese festivals and Sacred Heart Church events, where he was a member
Carlos deeply cared about people, which was evident by the generosity he showed to others. He would pick fruit and collect donations of food to deliver to those in need. After his retirement in 1998, he volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and Friends of the Church monthly breakfasts. He traveled back to Spain on three occasions, recently in 2019. He reconnected with his fourteen nieces and nephews, and this bond grew over many long-distance phone calls. In addition to his family living in Europe, Carlos is survived by local cousins and an abundance of friends nurtured over the years.
Carlos lived the American Dream to come to California to make a living and prosper. He resided in Newman most of his life before moving to El Solyo Village, and then the Las Palmas Mobile Estates. He spent the last few years living at Casa de Modesto; he enjoyed playing dominoes and would joyfully prepare and distribute pre-dinner treats to residents. He was thankful for the care of the staff and loving weekly visits with friends. Whether newly acquainted or life-long friends, Carlos greeted everyone with sincere affection.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 10 am, at Sacred Heart Church in Patterson. Burial will be at Patterson District Cemetery.
As a remembrance of Carlos’ life dedicated to generous works, please share a smile, deliver food to someone in need, or donate to your favorite charity. His spirit lives on in the lives he touched throughout his life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.