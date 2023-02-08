Carlos Chavez, a resident of Patterson, California, passed away on January 21, 2023, at age 70. Carlos was born in Guanajuato, Mexico, to Juan Chavez and Margarita Rivera and immigrated to the United States as a child. He grew up in Venice, CA, with his parents and nine siblings. He attended Santa Monica Community College and Cal Poly, where he took courses in Electrical Engineering, this eventually helped him get his job with the U.S. Post Office, from which he retired.
At age 28 met his wife, Maria Elena, during a trip to Mexico, and they had three sons and three daughters. They moved to Modesto in 1996 and eventually moved to Patterson in 2008.
Since his youth, Carlos was adventurous and loved traveling across the USA and Mexico. He loved being surrounded by nature. He was a hardworking, family-oriented man with a lot of pride in his Mexican heritage.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Elena Chavez. His sons Juan Chavez, Pierre Chavez, Bryant Chavez, and his daughters Daniela Chavez, Grezia Chavez, and Alyson Chavez. His grandsons Chris Chavez, Aydenn Chavez, and granddaughter Katelynn Chavez. He is also survived by his nine siblings, numerous nieces, and nephews.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Thursday, February 9th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, February 10th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery.
