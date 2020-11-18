Carmen Ann Silva, 89 of Los Banos passed away Friday, November 6th at
her son’s residence in Merced.
Mrs. Silva was born in Banta and was a resident of Los Banos for 68 years. She was a homemaker and enjoyed camping and cooking. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Los Banos and a member of Native Daughters.
Mrs. Silva is survived by her husband of 68 years, Tony Silva of Los Banos;
sons, Raymond (Valerie) Silva of Merced and Norman Silva of Hilmar;
son-in-law, Steve Lopez of Tracy; brother, Leonard Mello of Tracy; eight
grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by
her son, David Silva; daughter Diane Lopez; brother, Frances Mello and
sister, Betty Souza.
Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private. A Celebration of Life will
be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to Bristol Hospice, 374 E Yosemite Ave., Ste.
200, Merced, CA 95340 or your favorite charity.
