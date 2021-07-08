Carol Louise Nunes was born on October 26, 1931 in Oakland, CA to her parents Alfred and Mary Gaspar and went to Heaven on June 22, 2021 at 89 years young. She was raised in Oakland, until the family moved to the Westley area in 1938. Mom attended schools in Oakland, Westley and Patterson, and graduated from Patterson High School in the Class of 1949. She also attended San Jose State.
In 1951, she married John F. Nunes Jr. and had three children, Greg in 1954, Nancee in 1956 and Jim in 1957. She remained in Patterson for the duration of her life.
Mom was a tremendous woman, and words alone cannot describe, or do justice, to the type of person that she really was. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, Auntie, and a true friend to all. Mom was a very kind and generous woman, who contributed to many charities and gave her time to many organizations. She was a former member of the Sacred Heart Altar Society, UPEC, California Women for Agriculture, a “Pink Lady” at the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and YLI. She served on various boards and committees that included Sacred Heart Parish, Sacred Heart School, Central Catholic High School, Catholic Charities and the Patterson Apricot Fiesta.
Mom greatly enjoyed being around friends and family and had the ability to make everyone feel as if they were the most important person in the world. She has been described as the kindest person, and a beautiful, loving, classy lady. She enjoyed traveling and playing with her bridge groups for over 50 years.
Mom is survived by her children, Greg (Colette) Nunes of Modesto, Nancee Baker-Briscoe of Soulsbyville, Jim (Scott) Nunes of Los Angeles; grandchildren Brandon Nunes, Kevin Baker, Michael Baker, Jason Baker, David Baker Jr., Byron Baker; great-grandchildren Kaden, Taylor, Brendan, Joshua, Catelyn, Abigail, Mikayla, Bryce, Mason, Hannah and Declan; great-great-grandson, Weston; brother Norman Gaspar and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition, the family wishes to extend special thanks to Mom’s caregivers: Maria, Cecilia, Mirna, Dalia, Alma, Nereida and Tahiri for their loving care of Mom. Mom was our angel on earth and is now an angel in heaven.
A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, July 13th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 529 I St., Patterson, CA, with burial at the Patterson Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Lopes Orchards-DePaul Center at 505 M. St., Patterson.
In memory of Mom, any donations may be made in her name to the Father Connors Endowment Trust, P.O. Box 1174, Patterson, CA 95363, Central Catholic High School, 200 S. Carpenter Rd., Modesto, CA 95351 or your favorite charity.
