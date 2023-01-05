Carole Azevedo, 80, of Patterson passed away Thursday, December 22nd at her residence with her family by her side.
Carole was born in Newman, California to Robert Acker and Fern Antognini, and was raised in Patterson. Carole graduated from Patterson High School in 1959. She married the love of her life, Joaquin Azevedo Jr. in 1960. Carole was raised in the city, but quickly acclimated to country life as she married into a dairy family. She was a lifelong resident of Patterson and worked at Patterson Drug Store for 30 years. While working there, she enjoyed getting to know her community. Carole loved being outside in her yard, collecting antiques, hot rod cars, and her cats. She was well known for her two-toned hair color and her A-line hair style. Carole was always the life of the party and lived life to the fullest. She was a lifelong member of the Westside Auto Club and enjoyed attending car shows.
Carole is survived by her son Craig Azevedo of Patterson, her granddaughter Jennifer Avilla (Trevor) of Patterson, her twin brothers Kent Antognini (Jean) of Minnesota, Keith Antognini (Laurie) of Utah, and her sister Cindy Hogan of Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her husband Joaquin Azevedo Jr., her brother Robert Acker, her mother Fern Antognini, and her father Robert Acker.
A Rosary and Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 10am, Tuesday, January 10th, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Internment to follow at the Patterson District Cemetery
Memorial contributions may be made to:
The Alzheimer's Association or Seva Hospice of Salida
