Mrs. Carolyn Messer, wife of the late Robert D. Messer, passed away Wednesday morning August 16th, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family after a short illness. She was 89.
Carolyn was born on February 17th, 1934 in Marion County, Kentucky where she grew up. She was the daughter of the late Eugene “Dickie” Tyler and Margaret Crawford. She was educated in Kentucky and moved west in 1957 when she married Robert “Bob” Messer. She & Bob first lived in Vernalis, CA and later moved to Patterson where they lived for 60 years.
Carolyn was employed by Gallo Wineries in the Payroll Department. She left Gallo Wineries in 1969 to raise their son. Raising him became the center of her life. Carolyn also kept the books for her husband’s trucking company, H&M Trucking in Patterson. In her younger years, she was an avid bowler and played on several bowling leagues in Turlock, CA. Carolyn was also a long-time member of Covenant Church in Patterson.
Carolyn was well-known for her fabulous 4th of July parties, entertaining family, and friends. Everyone looked forward to this party and her awesome potato salad. In her later years, “Aunt Carolyn” enjoyed lunches at Denny’s Restaurant in Patterson with her nieces and nephews, where the talk of the town was re-hashed. She was a devoted mother, wife, aunt, and friend. At the time of her husband’s death in 2020, they had been married for 63 years.
She is survived by her son, Robert A. Messer of Turlock, CA and her sister, Letisha Young of Kentucky. “Aunt Carolyn” is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother, Eugene Tyler.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, August 28th at Patterson District Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Covenant Care Hospice, 125 N. Broadway Suite 1B, Turlock, CA 95380.
