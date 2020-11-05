Although the COVID-19 virus has had the power to cancel many events, including Patterson's fifty-year-old annual Apricot Fiesta, however, it did not deter the nine remaining contestants that were vying to be crowned Miss Patterson 2020 or become a part of Miss Patterson's Court.
Out of the fourteen original young ladies, nine of them stayed the course. Practicing virtually and having meetings via Zoom just to have the opportunity to participate in the 2020 Miss Patterson pageant.
Those young ladies who kept the drive had the tenacity and stayed the course to become finalists are; Contestant No. 1, Isabel Toste, is a senior at PHS. She plans to major in Nursing and become a pediatric nurse. Her parents are Lucio and Monica, and she is sponsored by Jack in the Box. Contestant No. 2, Lizbeth Vargas, is a senior at PHS. She plans to major in law and become a defense attorney. Her parents are Mario and Maria, and she is sponsored by Casa de Flores. Contestant No. 4, Danielle Rivera, is a senior at PHS. She plans to major in criminology and work in forensic science. Her parents are Sam and Olivia, and she is sponsored by Pacific Mobile Structures. Contestant No. 6, Hannah Ayson, is a senior at PHS. She plans to major in psychology and become a clinical psychologist. Her parents are Chris and Melissa, and she is sponsored by Premier Medical Supplies.
Contestant No. 8, Allaunna Carter, is a freshman at UC Davis. She is majoring in food science and plans to become an ag food scientist. Her parents are Darin and Rathana, and she is sponsored by Tri Counties Bank. Contestant No. 11, Berdie Maese, is a freshman at San Jose State. She is majoring in Biological Sciences and plans to become a pediatrician. Her parents are Mario and Charlotte, and she is sponsored by Precision Flooring. Contestant No. 12, Hailey Espos, is a senior at Visions in Education. She plans to major in business and work in sports media. Her parents are David and Amie, and she is sponsored by Westside Storage. Contestant No. 13, Veronica Trejo, is a senior at Central Catholic High School. She plans to major in finance and become an entrepreneur. Her parents are Art and Ramona, and she is sponsored by Patterson Health & Fitness. Contestant No. 14, Sofia Musson, is a senior at PHS. She plans to major in sports medicine and become an athletic trainer. Her parents are Eric and Sonia, and she is sponsored by Patterson Family Pharmacy.
There is a lot of hard work and dedication that goes into the Miss Patterson pageant. It takes months and months of being mentored, building self-esteem, empowerment, and practicing to gain perfection! These young ladies had a goal, and no virus was going to stop them - not this time!
On Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, the pageant had turned the corner, and the final stretch was in sight. All the hard work and dedication from all these young ladies were just hours from being in their rearview mirrors. They were all winners for staying the course during such a trying time.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, the pageant was a private event that was held at a private residence in Patterson. Each contestant was only allowed to invite five guests from their immediate families. The pageant was definitely different from any other Miss Patterson pageant that's ever been held.
After the contestants prepared and read their bio's, had their individual interviews, competed in the swimsuit and formal wear competition, and performed in the group dances, it's in the final stretch to crown Miss Patterson and her Court!
CONGRATULATIONS to The City of Patterson's 2020 Miss Patterson Allaunna Carter, 1st Runner Up Danielle Rivera, 2nd Runner Up Isabel Toste and
Miss Congeniality Sofia Musson!!
CONGRATULATIONS are in order for all the young ladies! You all did a fabulous job!!
