CCC League Championship

Patterson High School Wrestling competed in the CCC League Championships at Central Valley High School in Ceres on Saturday and had the following results. In addition, senior Jesse Cota who was voted as League Outstanding wrestler by the coaches.
Varsity boys had 2 champions, 7 out of 7 placed and we qualified 6 out of 7 wrestlers to the Division III championships at Vista del Lago High School on Feb 12th.
108lbs- Alfredo Hernandez 4th place 1-2
113lbs- Omar Simental 5th place 1-2
120lbs- Kameron Siegfried 5th place 1-2
128lbs- Gavin Ross 4th place 2-2
132lbs- Jesse Cota 1st place 2-0
138lbs- Thomas Flores 1st place 3-0
152lbs- Samuel Ochoa 6th place 0-3
JV boys had 1 champion and 2 placed
132lbs- Aristote Balumbu 1st place
195lbs- Farrell Johnson 2nd place
Girls had 2 champions and all competitors will advance to SJS Southern Regionals on Feb 11 and 12 at Central Valley high school in Ceres.
103lbs -Piper Mirelez 5th, 0-2
108lbs- Lexie Capote 1st, 1-0
111lbs- Imani Toms 3rd, 2-1
126lbs- Katelyn Vargas 3rd, 0-1
131lbs- Miriam Balumbu 1st, 1-0
