The Central California conference presented it’s 2021-22 CCC Scholar-Athleses of the Year with a luncheon on May 18 for the honorees and their familes.
Each school is represented with one female and one male recipient who excel not only in competition, but also in the classroom.
Congratulations to Kaeley Wheeland (Water Polo, Swimming), and Jacob Guevarra (Football, Basketball, Baseball), for earning the 2021-22 Central California Conference Scholar-Athlete awards.
n Information provided by Patterson High School Athletic Director Rob Cozart
