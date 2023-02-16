After nearly 100 years of service to West Stanislaus Irrigation District customers, the original Pelton cast spiral pumps are being replaced.
The California-made, cast-iron structures have pumped millions of gallons of water to west side farmers growing grain, bean, tomato, nut, stone fruit crops, and more. But after a lifetime submerged in the sustaining waters of the San Joaquin and Tuolumne Rivers, they’re showing their age.
The district was organized in 1920 but remained relatively inactive until December 1926 when a bond issuance of about 1.2 million dollars was submitted – equivalent to more than $16 million today. The bond was approved the following year and funded the infrastructure that has served the west side since the first water delivery in May of 1929.
The founding board of directors, who at the time were reported by this publication as administering the district’s affairs with a “complete lack of friction and by sane, efficient decisions,” included President W. W. Cox. Ralph H. Zacharias, Frank Cox, N. E. Welty, and James P. Hammonds.
Chief Engineer W. W. Woolley was heralded for his extraordinary skill in the monumental design and construction of the district’s infrastructure that was celebrated by local and state dignitaries that included California governor C.C. Young.
The original pump houses, on the main canal that runs parallel to Stanislaus Road, remain standing, a proud testimony of the reinforced concrete construction popularized during the industrial revolution.
Across the landscape, more than 80 miles of canals irrigate approximately 20,000 acres from just above the San Joaquin County line down to Patterson. With these new pumps, fully automated controls, and responsible water management under the guidance of local and state regulations, West Stanislaus Irrigation District is primed to continue to deliver irrigation to local farmers for another hundred years.
