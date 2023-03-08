Cesario Renteria Flores (69), of Patterson, California passed away on March 4, 2023, at Memorial Medical Center. He was surrounded by family.
Cesario was born to Cecilia
Renteria and Jose Flores on September 11, 1953, in Juchitlan, Jalisco, Mexico. He was a hard-working farm laborer for over 52 years. He was a kindhearted man loved by many.
Cesario is survived by his wife Margarita ‘’Maggie’’ Flores and four children, Ramiro, Cesilia, Cristina and Cesario, his son in laws Ramiro Arevalos and Carlos Galvan. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, 6 brothers and 2 sisters.
Aside from being a kindhearted man, Cesario enjoyed singing, mariachis, charreadas and rodeo shows.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 6:00pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00pm, Wednesday, March 15 th, at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am, Thursday, March 16 th , at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery.
