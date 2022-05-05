The Condit family looks to expand their representation of the people of the Central Valley with Chad Condit in the race for Assembly District 22. Although he doesn’t have the backing of the Democratic Party of California – the group has endorsed Jessica Self, an attorney for Stanislaus County – he does have name recognition, a long history of political experience and the support of many local leaders and constituents alike.
The self-proclaimed moderate democrat discussed his priorities, answered hard questions about climate change and renewable energy from the youngest attendee – PHS student and Patterson chapter FFA President Adolfo Virgen -- and declared his commitment to the people of the state rather than a political party.
Condit’s convictions range from better water storage and support of the ag industry to total energy independence.
Condit wouldn’t commit support or disproval for the proposed dam in the Del Puerto Canyon, saying instead that he’s still open but needs more information about it. Regarding water storage and the Central Valley’s reliance on the agricultural economy he said, “The problem is, in Sacramento the republicans and democrats get into the ‘I’m a republican.’ ‘I’m a democrat’. They don’t remember to vote from a regional standpoint. Work together. We really are a Central Valley party. That’s what we should be more than anything.”
He went on to say that he’s “…all in with the farmers,” and that he believes the Water Resource Board should be reformed. “We shouldn’t put all of the power in their hands. We’re at the mercy of mother nature and the Water Resource Board.”
“Energy, oil production, I’m in support of us being self-reliant. In every way. Water, energy, we shouldn’t be relying on China or Russia or anywhere else for our oil. We’re not moving to electric cars or tractors right away. We need oil production and we should do it right here and do it in a safe, regulated way….We have to gradually [move into renewable energy]…and I think in a lot of ways democrats have gone too fast on it and made it unrealistic.”
Responding to concerns about local development and what could possibly be done from the state level Condit said, “It’s a real political balancing act… You don’t want to come in and tell locals what to do but we need affordable housing. How do you balance it all, and what is affordable housing? That’s the question. [We need] Someone that can bring everyone together, and I think I can do that. I’m not hardline on ‘I’m all democrat’, or ‘I’m all republican.’ Let’s look for solutions.”
Former Patterson mayor, Luis Molina was just one of the many constituents crowded into Blues for the meet and greet. Molina, who has endorsed Condit’s campaign, was helping to translate the conversation between Condit and members of the Hispanic community who came to hear what he had to say.
From healthcare on the West Side to improving public spaces Condit said, “I’m gonna get in there and fight for the funds for projects in District 22. You’re gonna get my full attention. In everything, I will fight tooth-and-nail for the West Side. I love the West Side.”
To learn more about Chad Condit’s campaign visit his website www.conditforassembly.com.
