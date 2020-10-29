Patterson -- Westley Chamber of Commerce held a drive-thru dinner fundraiser on Oct. 24.
The minestrone soup cooked by John and Joanne Marci was full of chunky vegetables, beans, and pasta. Dinners were served with a salad, dinner roll, cookie and water at The Gathering Church.
Patterson’s The Chamber of Commerce supports local businesses to encourage economical growth and investment in the community. Funds raised will be used to continue supporting local industry through advertising and community engagement.
The Chamber has partnered with Soroptomist International and the City of Patterson to host the upcoming Community Christmas Decorating Event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.