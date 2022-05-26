One event that’s sure to draw quite the attention at the Apricot Fiesta this year is the new Cornhole Tournament. In 2019 there was a tournament as well, but this wasn’t an official Fiesta event. It was hosted by the Patterson Volunteer Firefighters Association in hopes of providing more variety and friendly competition to the fiesta.
The turnout of 2019’s competition was great. Multiple teams competed in playoff bracket elimination style until only one team remained victorious.
The Cornstars of Patterson are the unofficial current champions of the Patterson Apricot Fiesta Cornhole Tournament. Although this year won’t feature the Cornstars of 2019, it will feature a new variation. Previous Cornstar member Jon Kuersten will be competing with a new team as part of the West Siders Dawg Pound League, which would, through Kuersten, make West Siders DPL the new defending champions.
Kuersten anticipates much tougher competition now that the tournament has become official.
“There’s going to be a lot more competitors out there this year,” said Kuersten. “There’s going to be a lot of people [from the cornhole community] that we know as well, and we know that they want it. They are gonna come out for blood and try to take our title from us.”
Kuersten’s 2019 teammate Jerome Ploof will be replaced by Carlos Santos. Santos and Kuersten will represent the Dawg Pound League West Siders in this year's tournament and both of them serve as President and Vice President, respectively, of the West Siders DPL.
“Shout out to Dawg Pound League and President Bobby Tovar over in Tulare,” said Kuersten. “We are the newest chapter out here and I serve as the President of the West Siders Dawg Pound League. We have chapters all the way from Fresno to Hawaii and now out here in Gustine, Newman and Patterson.”
For Kuersten, cornhole isn’t a game. It’s a lifestyle. Since 2019 he has spent time fine-tuning his skills and getting more accustomed to the game. From playing in virtual competitions during the COVID-19 lockdown, to seeking advice from professionals. Kuersten is ready to compete.
“Some people go fishing, some people shoot pool, some people play video games, I play Cornhole and spend time with my family…I’m trying to do big things this year. I want to create waves and get my name out there. I keep in touch with a lot of pros and I subscribe to the Cornhole channels on TV…During the pandemic me and some of my buddies would link up and play against each other virtually. It was pretty crazy cause you actually had to legitimately show the measurements of your boards just to make sure it was all legit. [Now that the pandemic is over] I’ve been trying to participate as much as I can, but it is hard with my work schedule. I’ll be out there competing at a Cornhole tournament that the Cozarts are hosting next weekend.”
Kuersten and Santos of the West Siders DPL actually took first place at the Cozart Cornhole tournament in Patterson last weekend.
“It was a fundraiser. It was for a good cause and I’m always down for giving back to the community.”
As for his teammate, Carlos Santos is more than capable of holding his own as part of a championship defending team.
“I’ve been playing for over 3 and a half years,” said Santos. “John actually got me into it and once I got into it, I couldn’t stop…Me and John have actually been playing together for a long time. We know each other's styles, that’s the good thing about [having that history together.] I’m excited to get out there during the Fiesta and compete.”
Get ready for a showdown at this year’s first annual Apricot Fiesta Cornhole Tournament, Sunday, June 5 at 10 a.m. in the Tri-Counties Bank parking lot.
