Charles Perry Stewart, 82 of Patterson passed away on October 20, 2021.
Most Popular
Articles
- Patterson High School expansion buildings close to finish line
- Victim of deadly assault identified
- Jesse Jose Virgen: August 4, 1952 – October 9, 2021
- Maddy Houk Street
- Assistant Principal at Del Puerto receives recognition by the State
- Jose Maria Mendoza-Gonzalez: November 1, 2003 – October 8, 2021
- Fatal traffic collision claims two
- Assault in Patterson results in death
- Joan Catherine Kosko: August 26, 1934 - October 5, 2021
- Tigers punch their ticket into the postseason
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.