California Highway Patrol officers arrested Keith Alexander Forrest, 66, of Bellflower, CA. Forrest is believed to be responsible for the homicide of Erin Anderson, a 39-year-old man whose last known address is in San Bernardino.
On August 26, just before 9 a.m., officers from the CHP Modesto office responded to a call of a man bleeding on the southbound Interstate 5 off-ramp at Stuhr Road. The victim sustained severe injuries from an apparent stabbing and was declared dead at the scene.
Detectives from the Central Division’s Investigative Services Unit responded to the scene and were able to gather information to determine a potential suspect and suspect vehicle.
At approximately 10 a.m., officers from the Los Banos CHP area located a vehicle matching the description of the ‘be on the lookout’ in a parking lot at the Loves Travel Stop located in Santa Nella. A short time later, Forrest was seen exiting the convenience store within the travel stop and was taken into custody without incident.
Forrest was interviewed by CHP detectives and subsequently arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail, charged with felony murder. His bail has been set at two-million-dollars and he is expected in court on September 6.
The investigation into the events which led to the homicide are on-going. If you have any information regarding this case, contact CHP’s Central Division Investigative Services Unit at 559-603-7740.
