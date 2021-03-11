CHP combats rise in deadly collisions with new campaign; “Drive to Stay Alive Central Valley”

As a result of the significant increase in fatal traffic collisions, the California
Highway Patrol has begun a new fatality reduction campaign, “Drive to Stay Alive Central
Valley.”
The CHP’s goal is to reduce the number of fatal and injury collisions through safe driving. “Together, we will accomplish this by utilizing vigorous enforcement, increased education, and partnering with our traffic engineers, communities, and stakeholders.”
The campaign accompanies other CHP programs aimed at regulating aggressive driving, and reducing speeding and driving under the influence.
Utilizing grants, such as Regulate Aggressive Driving and Reduce Speed (RADARS) V grant and The Safer Highways Statewide grant, the CHP will conduct enhanced enforcement and public awareness campaigns, conduct additional saturation patrols, DUI checkpoints, and traffic safety education efforts throughout the state.
Additionally, the RADAR grant will provide funding to allow officers to focus on enforcement of street racing and sideshow activities – an increasing problem statewide. “Speed and aggressive driving are not only unsafe driving behaviors that can lead to injury or death, but they have increasingly become a major cause of concern for many roadway users,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. “The RADARS grant will assist our officers in addressing the issue and saving lives.”
Street racing, speeding, and aggressive driving pose a significant danger to everyone on the road. During the federal fiscal year 2017-18, speed was a factor in approximately 31 percent of all fatal and injury crashes in California. That year, 547 people were killed and nearly 90,000 were injured in more than 61,000 speed-related crashes throughout the state.
In 2018, there were 566 deaths and 11,298 injuries associated with DUI crashes within the CHP’s jurisdiction. Each one of these injuries and deaths represents a preventable tragedy and a continued need to focus efforts on reducing impaired driving. “DUI is the result of poor decision-making, and too often, it has tragic consequences,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. “If you drive while impaired, you could be arrested, or worse, involved in a crash.”
The CHP reminds the public, “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” Alcohol, cannabis, prescription medications, illegal drugs, or any combination of these, can impair your ability to drive and will result in an arrest if you are under the influence. Always designate a sober driver, take public transportation, or call a taxi or a ride-share service. There is always a better option than getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.
Distractions behind the wheel
Distractions can come in many forms but fall into one of three categories: manual, visual and cognitive. Any distraction has the potential for serious consequences, including deadly accidents. Here is a look at some of the common distractions and how to avoid them.
Mobile phone use: Texting while driving is one of the most dangerous forms of distracted driving. Texting combines cognitive, manual and visual distractions. Turn off phones while behind the wheel to help reduce the temptation to grab the phone.
Daydreaming: Being lost in one’s thoughts can be a big distraction. Driving with something heavy on one’s mind can cause a person to lose track of the road. This may occur when experiencing intense emotions, particularly anger or stress. There’s also a condition called “highway hypnosis” that causes drivers to “zone out” while driving. It often occurs while driving on open highways for extended periods of time. Taking breaks and pulling over if you notice your mind wandering can help.
Pets and children: Young children or unsecured pets can be very distracting in the car. As a child calls out, begins to cry or wants his or her needs met, drivers may turn to address those needs and take their eyes off the road. Pets that are moving around the vehicle also may distract a driver. All pets and children should be secure in the vehicle at all times.
Adjusting the GPS: Recalibrating the GPS or entering an address while driving can be a distraction. It’s best not to touch the GPS unless the car is in park and at a complete stop.
Eating or drinking: Taking hands off the wheel to enjoy that drive-thru meal can be a mistake. Looking down at food and removing hands from the wheel reduces one’s ability to steer and react immediately to sudden traffic hazards.
If drivers become knowledgeable of the significant hazards of distracted driving, they can make changes to improve overall safety. Completing certain tasks before leaving home or while the vehicle is parked can reduce the need to multitask while driving.
What to do if you are involved in a collision
Car accidents happen every day. Though the World Health Organization reports that approximately 1.35 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes, many more people walk away from such accidents relatively unscathed. In such instances, knowing what to do in the immediate aftermath of an accident can help drivers and passengers stay safe and start on their road to physical and financial recovery.
No two car accidents are the same, but the Insurance Information Institute recommends anyone involved in a car accident take the following steps to make the most informed decisions in what is often a difficult situation.
Assess your physical condition. The III recommends people involved in accidents check themselves for injuries in the immediate aftermath of an accident. Call 911 if you are hurt. If you’re seriously injured, try to remain still and only move with the assistance of emergency response personnel.
Assess passengers’ physical condition. Drivers who are not too hurt to move can check on their passengers after assessing their own condition. Before moving a passenger who is injured, speak with an emergency response professional. This person can assess the situation and determine if it’s safe to move an injured passenger or if it’s best to wait for first responders to arrive on the scene.
Get to a safe place. If possible, move to the side of the road or a sidewalk. If it’s safe to move a vehicle and the vehicle is in a hazardous position, such as in the middle of the road, pull it to the side of the road. If the vehicle won’t start of you suspect it could be dangerous to move it, leave the car where it is and get yourself and any passengers who can move to the side of the road or a sidewalk.
Call 911. If you have not already done so, call 911 once you have gotten to a safe place. The III notes that no accident is too minor to involve the police, and some local laws even mandate that all traffic accidents be immediately reported. Be sure to fill out an accident report, which can be vital for drivers who intend to file claims with their insurance providers.
Turn the vehicle off. If the vehicle is still running, turn it off. Turn on the vehicle’s hazard lights and, if you can physically do so and it’s safe to do so, place road flares around the car to warn fellow motorists.
Exchange information. Exchange contact and insurance information with the other driver once everyone has determined that they are not injured. The III recommends exchanging full names and contact information. Specific information like insurance companies and policy numbers, driver’s license numbers and license plate numbers, the exact location of the accident, and the type, color and model of the other driver’s vehicle also should be exchanged and noted.
Avoid discussing fault with the other driver. Drivers will not determine who’s at fault. Such decisions are made by insurance adjusters. Discussing fault with the other driver in the immediate aftermath of an accident can lead to difficult, potentially heated exchanges.
Document the accident. The III recommends motorists involved in accidents identify the responding police officers and ask them how to obtain copies of the official accident report. Take pictures and speak with any witnesses, jotting down their names and contact information if possible.
Notify your insurance provider. Notify your insurance provider as soon as possible. You can even do so from the scene of the accident if you’re capable of doing so. This can jump-start the claims process.
Knowing what to do in the immediate aftermath of a car accident can calm drivers’ nerves and get them on the road to recovery that much sooner.
