A 22-year-old with ties to Patterson was killed on I-580 near Castro Valley and the California Highway Patrol is asking the public for help in the investigation.
Mario Nunez Gonzalez was driving home to Hayward after attending a family member’s engagement party in Tracy on August 27 when he got a flat tire. While on the side of the road at around 2:30 a.m., just east of Eden Canyon Road, the driver of a white 2021 Chevy Trailblazer veered onto the right shoulder and hit Gonzalez as he stood outside of his vehicle. The impact was fatal, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gonzalez’s second cousin, Sonia Musson, lives in Patterson. She says her family is grieving the loss of a vibrant young man. “He would just light up a room,” said Musson. “He was very family oriented, and everyone smiled when he was around. Also, he was a hard-working plumber and had just bought his first condominium.”
The CHP is seeking additional witnesses to the fatal crash. If you have any information regarding the circumstances leading up to this crash and the crash itself, contact Tyler Hahn of the Dublin area CHP at (925) 828-0466.
(0) comments
