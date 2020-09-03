Patterson Joint Unified School District continues preparations for the beginning of the school year with district-wide Chromebook distribution and PHS ROAR Days scheduled through the week of August 31.
As of 10 a.m, Monday morning, district employees stated nearly 200 Chromebooks had already been picked up. The expectation is that after the second distribution scheduled this afternoon from 4-7 p.m., every student in the district will have a Chromebook to use at home. Distribution is taking place via drive-thru in the parking lot of the PJUSD District Office located at 510 Keystone Parkway.
High school parents need to update their existing Aeries Portal account before picking up their student’s schedule. An instructional letter was mailed to new students and parents who do not have an existing account. If you need assistance updating your portal, you can call (209) 892-4750 to schedule an appointment.
Students can drop off textbooks and pick up yearbooks that were ordered last year in the drive-thru set up in the parking lot on North Ninth Street. The ROAR Days schedule is located in the PHS Summer newsletter and online in the district’s events calendar.
