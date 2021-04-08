As the pandemic stretches past the one-year mark, the debate rages about which institutions are essential. No part of this controversy has been more intense than the discussion regarding the essentiality of the church.
A sad consequence of the extended lockdowns has been the documented rise in suicidal thoughts. Many studies have been conducted regarding the negative effects of an extended quarantine on the mental health of the citizens of our nation.
While the previous two paragraphs may seem to be unrelated, a recent headline in USA Today would suggest otherwise. The article is titled “Why going to church during Holy Week (and beyond) is good for your mental health.” The second paragraph in the article states, “A recent Gallup survey found that those who have prioritized weekly attendance at worship services throughout the pandemic have emerged – not merely unscathed – but mentally improved. Weekly worshippers reported a 4-percentage point increase in their mental health. Every other sub-group went negative.”
There are multiple reasons that the mental health of those who regularly attend church would be strengthened. An obvious factor is that human beings were created for interaction with each other. However, the value of church reaches much farther than simple human interaction.
Revelation 4:11 says, “Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.” God created mankind to bring Him glory and honor. The church is uniquely established to assemble believers together for interaction with this very purpose of bringing glory and honor to God. Ephesians 3:21 says, “Unto him be glory in the church.” A church is an assembly of believers interacting together to glorify God. The impact is far greater than a nonbeliever can imagine or understand.
Consider, also, the uplifting message that is shared as believers gather in the church. Earlier in Ephesians chapter three, the Apostle Paul states what God reveals to believers as they gather to bring Him “glory in the church.”
The Church reveals God’s Marvelous Riches – Ephesians 3:16 says, “That he would grant you, according to the riches of his glory.” What kind of riches are revealed as Christians glorify God? First, strength is delivered through the Holy Spirit. Ephesians 3:16 says, “To be strengthened with might by his Spirit in the inner man.” Also, the believer is encouraged by the presence of Christ. Ephesians 3:17 says, “That Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith.” Next, the believer finds certainty in the love of Christ. Ephesians 3:17 and 19 speak of “being rooted and grounded in love . . . and to know the love of Christ, which passeth knowledge.”
The Church reveals God’s Measureless Power – Ephesians 3:20 says that God is able “to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us.”
It is no wonder that regular church attenders are mentally encouraged! It is easy to state with confidence that church is essential!
By Pastor Timothy Benefield, Golden Valley Baptist Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
