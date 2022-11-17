A purchase agreement between the City and property owner of 33 South Del Puerto Avenue has been reached. The property is the current site of Patterson Police Service – the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Substation that serves Patterson.
Under threat of condemnation, the property owners have agreed to a fair-market value purchase price of $750,000. The purchase price may come from the city’s general fund or public safety impact fees collected from new development according to a city staff report.
“To avoid the expense and time of acquiring the property by condemnation, the parties have agreed to terms on the purchase and sale of the property,” the staff report states.
The city currently has a lease agreement for the property. However, the approved feasibility study determined that a newly constructed, two-story, 18,699 square-foot public safety center will be necessary to house Patterson Police Services, Patterson Fire Department administration, and City Hall staff. The city determined that acquiring the property was necessary to complete the design and construction phase of the new building.
The threat of condemnation to acquire property is not uncommon as part of a public entity’s use of eminent domain law, specifically when terms of a sale cannot be agreed upon.
Once a public agency – in this case the City of Patterson – determines that a project of public interest will affect a private property the agency will typically have the property inspected and appraised.
After the appraisal, the agency will make a purchase offer, not below market value, to the property owner. A property owner has the right to contract a private appraisal and to deny the agency’s purchase terms.
If negotiations are unsuccessful, the agency may then file a condemnation action, potentially forcing the property owner to accept the fair market offer by order of the local court.
After the council’s 3-0 (Shivaugn Alves and Dominic Farinha abstained from the vote), approval, a $22,500 deposit (3% of the purchase price), will be placed in escrow and the sale is expected to close in 21 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.