Although the COVID-19 pandemic has inarguably affected the ways in which residents interact with their area representatives and city staff, local leadership has managed to continue day to day business without much difficulty.
City Council meetings via Zoom have been less than ideal for many residents but the City has maintained strict adherence to the Brown Act with guidance from Governor Newsom’s office. Regardless of connectivity issues and the lack of physical attendance Patterson has continued to move forward in the economic domain.
Public comment over the last many months has been interactive and helpful to the City’s decision making. Most notably as the new sewer rate increases take effect on July 1, 2021.
The previous rates were based on a five-year increase plan approved in 2015. That plan ended in June 2020. A new study was conducted and a new five-year rate increase plan was set to be approved to take effect starting July 1, 2021. However, public comment at the time requested that rate increases be delayed for one-year to help offset the financial deficits that residents were facing due to the economic collapse brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning July 1 an annual 6% increase will take effect for the next five years. This increase is in compliance with Proposition 218 which governs the collection and use of taxes, fees, and assessments.
Some conditions of Prop 218 include limiting the amount of revenue a government can collect, and permissions for the use of the revenues collected.
Proposition 218 specifies that no property-related fee may be:
•Levied to pay for a general governmental service, such as police or fire service.
•Imposed for a service not used by, or immediately available to, the property owner.
•Used to finance programs unrelated to the property-related service.
The report summary presented to council members by Bartle Wells Associates stated, “Sewer enterprise is a self-supporting enterprise – revenues must be adequate to fund the costs of providing service.” Further, “Sewer enterprise is facing capital projects, including collection system and water quality control facility improvements.” Continued operations and maintenance, equipment and vehicle replacement, and planned projects justify the rate increase.
The report also outlined some cost reduction efforts that the city has taken to help offset higher rate increases. These include postponing the replacement of some equipment, securing loan forgiveness of $523,000 for the new Water Quality Control Facility Administration building, and installing solar panels on the new building to lower utility costs. These cost saving measures are expected to help keep Patterson’s collection rates below those of Ceres, Oakdale, Lathrop and Hughson with an average monthly collection fee estimated at $52.94.
Community Development
A grant-funded overhaul of downtown Patterson’s North Park may be on the horizon. The park has had a bad reputation among residents in recent years with complaints ranging from homeless people who are disruptive to safety concerns due to drug paraphernalia found on the premises.
The City applied for a grant funded by The Office of Grants and Local Services in March 2020 but was not awarded funding. A second application might have done the trick though.
The City was contacted by the State of California Natural Resources Agency office requesting additional information. Specifically, an updated resolution approving the application for Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Grant Program Funds (Prop 68).
Dominic Farinha requested to participate in a committee that will direct an architect in the planning of the North Park’s design. “I have a personal and professional interest in the park,” Farinha said during the council meeting. He continued his request stating that he suggested the City acquire the land to “bring forth a positive and productive community center.”
The Council approved Resolution 2021-40 which meets the requirements of the grant application in that the City has or will have available, prior to commencement of any work on the project, sufficient funds to complete, operate, and maintain the project.
The cost of the North Park revitalization is projected at $3 million dollars. If the grant is awarded, funding for ongoing operations and maintenance will be deducted from the City’s general fund.
Budgets Adopted for Fiscal Year 2021-2022
A budget workshop was held on June 15 to give council members the opportunity to review the Proposed General, and All Other Funds budgets. The Council was asked to provide direction to city staff on any requested changes during the workshop and was informed the budget would be brought back on June 29.
No requests for changes were made by the Council and Resolution 2021-42 Adopting General Fund and All Other Funds Budgets for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 was approved.
From Staff Report 1755 presented at the June 29 council meeting, “The City has approximately 58 Other Funds in addition to the General Fund and its various departments. Other Funds, consists of Enterprise Funds (Water, Sewer, Garbage), Special Revenue Funds - Assessments (Landscape Maintenance Districts, Benefit Assessment Districts, Community Facilities Districts, etc.), Special Revenue Funds (Housing, Streets, Local Transportation Funds, Gas Tax, etc.), and Special Revenue Funds - Impact Fee (Community Facilities, Water, Sewer, Street, Public Safety, etc.).”
The total amount of expenditures for which approval was requested is $93,999,840. That total includes $23.3 million for the General Fund operations, $33.9 million for Enterprise funds and $36.7 million other funds and capital improvement projects.
City Manager Ken Irwin’s message to The Council and Patterson residents read in part, “This year, the budget is focused on respond, rebuild, and recover from COVID 19 pandemic and increasing costs, while responding to the community’s service needs and economic recovery. The budget is intended to reflect the vision of the Council and their commitment to maintain the excellent services our community expects and deserves; represents the City’s fiscally responsible and accountable financial plan for the
